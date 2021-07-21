Nollywood veteran, Kate Henshaw was thrown a surprise birthday party in honour of her golden jubilee

The film star who clocked 50 on July 19, 2021, was seen in the video walking to where she believed was a film hall

The video also captures the actress's reaction after discovering it was a surprise party for her and not the movie as told

Family and friends of Kate Henshaw were intentional about the actress having a memorable 50th birthday and it appears they achieved their goal.

The video captured the moment the actress arrived at her surprise party. Photo credit: @bankybestowed

A video clip was shared on Instagram by @bankybestowed and it captures the beautiful moment the actress almost unknowingly walked into her own party.

In the clip, Henshaw can be seen walked up the stairs to go see a movie with some friends - as she had been told.

However, on seeing some people through the glass door she was supposed to use, the actress soon figured out that she had been tricked into attending her surprised birthday party.

Watch clip below:

'It's her expression for me'

The video which is currently trending on social media had several fans amused over the actress's reaction to the surprise party.

Check out some comments below:

dreamcloset_ent

"Pleasant Conspiracy! They did the same thing for me on my 40th. I dropped my purse and started crying. That thing is painful,knowing people u see everyday planned something and yet u didnt see it coming. They deceived me it was a dinner for 6 but i should dress nicely cos of pictures. Congrats aunty Kate,you deserved it. God bless ur new age."

mazinggee:

"I like this kind of 'betrayal' biko "

_drpeace:

"It's her expressions for me"

esegboria_02:

"It's the "God is watching everybody" for me."

iamaustine007:

"Camera everywhr and you think it's still a surprise."

gift.clement.90:

"She's so real. I just love her ❤️"

Source: Legit