Germany Releases Full List of 6 Food Items Not Allowed When Entering the Country in 2026
- Germany has confirmed new rules for travellers in 2026, listing six food items that cannot be brought into the country
- The restrictions aim to protect public health, safeguard endangered species, and prevent the spread of plant and animal diseases
- From wild mushrooms to sturgeon caviar, the updated list highlights what visitors must avoid when entering Germany
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Germany has announced a detailed list of food items that will not be allowed into the country from January 2026.
While travellers can usually bring food for personal use or send gifts without payment, strict rules apply to certain products due to health, safety, and environmental concerns.
Food items not allowed in Germany in 2026
See the full list below:
Wild mushrooms
Wild mushrooms remain restricted because of radiation levels still detected decades after the Chernobyl nuclear accident. Import is only permitted with inspection and an export certificate. However, travellers may bring up to 2 kilogrammes of edible mushrooms for personal use without restrictions.
Potatoes
Germany enforces a total ban on potato imports, even in small amounts. This measure prevents the spread of potato ring rot, a serious plant disease.
Sturgeon Caviar Prohibited
All sturgeon species are endangered, so caviar imports are banned. There is no duty-free allowance, including for postal consignments.
Food supplements
Certain food supplements and vitamin preparations may be classified as medicinal products under German law and can be banned. These fall under the Medicinal Products Act, regardless of how they are regulated in other countries. Seek clarification from Ministry of Health and Nutrition before bringing any supplement into the country.
Food and feed of animal origin
Products such as meat, game, milk, dairy, and eggs face strict restrictions and ban for animal health reasons. Import is only possible with official certificates and inspections.
Food and feed of non-animal origin
Some plant-based foods, including tea, spices, and sesame seeds, are restricted due to health risks. Import is only allowed with certificates and inspections. Small allowances apply:
- Up to 5 kg of fresh produce
- Up to 2 kg of other products
Exceptions include pineapple, coconut, durian, banana, and date, which can be imported without limits.
Other restricted items travellers should note
Beyond food, Germany also restricts:
- Medicinal products and narcotics – tightly regulated to prevent misuse.
- Cash over €10,000 – must be declared to customs.
- Fireworks – only those with official CE approval are allowed.
- Instruments of torture – banned under EU anti-torture regulations.
If you plan to travel to Germany in 2026, be mindful of these restrictions. Exceeding the permitted allowances requires official certificates, and clearance may only be possible at authorised customs offices. For full list on restricted and banned items, check Germany's Custom platform here.
8 food items not allowed in Canada
Legit.ng earlier reported that it is worth noting that relocating to Canada involves more than securing your visa and packing belongings.
One of the most important steps is understanding Canada’s customs and border regulations. The government of Canada enforces strict import laws to protect public safety, agriculture, wildlife, and the environment even in 2026. Items that may be harmless elsewhere can pose serious risks in Canada. Border inspections are thorough, and travellers must declare all goods honestly. See the full list of banned food items here.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.