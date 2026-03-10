Germany has confirmed new rules for travellers in 2026, listing six food items that cannot be brought into the country

The restrictions aim to protect public health, safeguard endangered species, and prevent the spread of plant and animal diseases

From wild mushrooms to sturgeon caviar, the updated list highlights what visitors must avoid when entering Germany

Germany has announced a detailed list of food items that will not be allowed into the country from January 2026.

While travellers can usually bring food for personal use or send gifts without payment, strict rules apply to certain products due to health, safety, and environmental concerns.

Food items not allowed in Germany in 2026

See the full list below:

Wild mushrooms

Wild mushrooms remain restricted because of radiation levels still detected decades after the Chernobyl nuclear accident. Import is only permitted with inspection and an export certificate. However, travellers may bring up to 2 kilogrammes of edible mushrooms for personal use without restrictions.

Potatoes

Germany enforces a total ban on potato imports, even in small amounts. This measure prevents the spread of potato ring rot, a serious plant disease.

Sturgeon Caviar Prohibited

All sturgeon species are endangered, so caviar imports are banned. There is no duty-free allowance, including for postal consignments.

Food supplements

Certain food supplements and vitamin preparations may be classified as medicinal products under German law and can be banned. These fall under the Medicinal Products Act, regardless of how they are regulated in other countries. Seek clarification from Ministry of Health and Nutrition before bringing any supplement into the country.

Food and feed of animal origin

Products such as meat, game, milk, dairy, and eggs face strict restrictions and ban for animal health reasons. Import is only possible with official certificates and inspections.

Food and feed of non-animal origin

Some plant-based foods, including tea, spices, and sesame seeds, are restricted due to health risks. Import is only allowed with certificates and inspections. Small allowances apply:

Up to 5 kg of fresh produce

Up to 2 kg of other products

Exceptions include pineapple, coconut, durian, banana, and date, which can be imported without limits.

Other restricted items travellers should note

Beyond food, Germany also restricts:

Medicinal products and narcotics – tightly regulated to prevent misuse.

Cash over €10,000 – must be declared to customs.

Fireworks – only those with official CE approval are allowed.

Instruments of torture – banned under EU anti-torture regulations.

If you plan to travel to Germany in 2026, be mindful of these restrictions. Exceeding the permitted allowances requires official certificates, and clearance may only be possible at authorised customs offices. For full list on restricted and banned items, check Germany's Custom platform here.

