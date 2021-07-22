Ever since Obi Cubana threw his mum a lavish burial in Oba, Anambra state, he has been making waves on social media

In an Instagram video sighted by Legit.ng, the businessman revealed the state his wife met him before they got married

Obi Cubana who praised his wife endlessly also touched on the importance of money in any marriage

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Obi Cubana has suddenly gained publicity on social media following the lavish burial he threw for his mum in Anambra state recently.

The billionaire businessman has granted a number of interviews where he talked about the days of his humble beginnings.

Obi Cubana says his wife brings him peace Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, Obi talked about the state he was in when he started dating his beautiful wife and how they started from scratch together.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Started life in one room

Obi Cubana revealed that he started dating his wife when he was living in just a room which he shared with three other guys.

He disclosed that she wasn't about the money and they were happy together before moving to a three-bedroom flat after their wedding.

Obi was happy regardless because his wife was keen on keeping the home peaceful with the little they had at that time.

Speaking on the importance of money, he noted that wealth does not guarantee the success of a marriage as it only makes it easier.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

Mz_loretta:

"Hope you heard the part he said he married her when he was living in 3 three bedroom apartment in garki there are 2 different things, he didn't marry her when he was living in one room."

Conleth_hills:

"This man is just full of life and wisdom."

Chi_buzorrrr:

"She’s so lucky, the good heart always win."

Oliveuzonna:

"Money does not keep marriage!!! Correct man."

Sweethelen1:

"Peace is the most important thing in marriage pure truth."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Obi Cubana's wife reacts to claims about her husband's wealth

Following Obi Cubana's lavish event, a lot of Nigerians were of the opinion that nobody works really hard for money and throws it around like that.

His wife, Eby, took to Instagram to defend her man, advising people not to believe everything they see on social media.

She noted that everything that happened at the burial was simply God's grace and people should stop hating on him.

Source: Legit Nigeria