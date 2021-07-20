A Nigerian lady has stated that truly there are some good police officers in the force after her stunning experience

The lady shared how some policemen surprisingly offered to help fix her car when it overheated

Mixed reactions have greeted her story, while some agreed with her, others thought the lady was favoured because she is a female

A lady's experience with policemen has set social media buzzing.

The Nigerian had shared what transpired when her car overheated on a road.

She stated that the kind officers sympathized with her

According to @instablog9ja on Instagram, the lady had the car problem around Addo. To her utmost bewilderment, some police officers in the area made space for her to park and assisted in fixing the car.

The lady admitted that she was no pro on car matters and was so scared but was comforted by the kind policemen who sympathized with her.

She added that they did all these without requesting a dime from her.

The Nigerian woman stated that there are some good policemen in the force.

Social media reacts to her story

@uchechi_nwokoro said:

"The help because you're woman if you're man the story would have been reversed...... This is gender based help .... Fairness is when the give same sympathy to male child too ..... Anyway thank God for their rescue mission..."

@ifeyinwa_joy_chiamonu wrote:

"I still no trust police abeg! Dem fit trace you go your house after o."

@zabeeizzy stated:

"We ladies gets help whenever we are well behaved. It's natural meanwhile I'm sure they haven't smoked their rubbish yet."

@king_aderichie thought:

"Make den still Dey help guys like this too nah abi nah taboo ??"

Buhari increases police salaries and benefits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Buhari had increased the salaries and benefits of the police.

Daily Nigerian reported that the president made the disclosure while delivering a speech on Thursday, June 10, during a one-day visit to Lagos state, where he inaugurated various projects.

Legit.ng gathered that he said his government is currently recruiting 10,000 new police officers to reinforce personnel capacity across the country.

Source: Legit.ng