A former personal assistant to music star Davido identified as Aloma has sent social media into heated frenzy with his act on a busy street

Aloma was captured in a trending video making it rain as he sprayed wads of cash from a big purse

Many people scampered to lay their hands on the money which littered the ground not minding that motorists used the road

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A former personal assistant to Fem Crooner Davido has got many talking on social media.

The man named Aloma disrupted activities on a busy road as he made it rain in style.

People scampered to pick the money thrown in the air Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

A video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja showed the moment he brought out wads of cash from a big purse hung around his neck and scattered it in the air.

@c.woge_official wrote:

"What is this constant rubbish that is becoming a norm. If you want to give, give like a human to a human. Until someone dies as a result of stampede while trying to get a pick. Please this is thrash."

@sirodino commented:

"This trend should be discouraged. Someone can really get hurt."

@amarachiozioma92 said:

"This is happening on a major street,,someone could get hit by a vehicle na, why not give em d money to share."

@dimplesexy_ stated:

"There is no how you would watch what happened at OBA and won't want to be influenced."

@jaysonlinestock reacted:

"Why do people throw money in the air? Like, do they delight pleasure in watching people scamper and injure themselves while picking the monies?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Man sprays cash on street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had caused commotion on a street as he threw wads of cash into the air.

In the Instagram video shared by @ijeomadaisy, the cash sprayer continued the act as people increased in number behind him in anticipation of more cash.

In a scene from the video, a masquerade approached the man for some cash and soon joined the picking spree after he was not attended to.

Source: Legit.ng