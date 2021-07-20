Davido's Ex-PA Causes Commotion on Busy Street, Scatters Cash in the Air as People Scamper for it in Video
by  Victor Duru
  • A former personal assistant to music star Davido identified as Aloma has sent social media into heated frenzy with his act on a busy street
  • Aloma was captured in a trending video making it rain as he sprayed wads of cash from a big purse
  • Many people scampered to lay their hands on the money which littered the ground not minding that motorists used the road

A former personal assistant to Fem Crooner Davido has got many talking on social media.

The man named Aloma disrupted activities on a busy road as he made it rain in style.

Reactions as Davido's former PA Aloma makes it rain on street as he throws wads of cash in the air
People scampered to pick the money thrown in the air Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja
Source: Instagram

A video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja showed the moment he brought out wads of cash from a big purse hung around his neck and scattered it in the air.

@c.woge_official wrote:

"What is this constant rubbish that is becoming a norm. If you want to give, give like a human to a human. Until someone dies as a result of stampede while trying to get a pick. Please this is thrash."

@sirodino commented:

"This trend should be discouraged. Someone can really get hurt."

@amarachiozioma92 said:

"This is happening on a major street,,someone could get hit by a vehicle na, why not give em d money to share."

@dimplesexy_ stated:

"There is no how you would watch what happened at OBA and won't want to be influenced."

@jaysonlinestock reacted:

"Why do people throw money in the air? Like, do they delight pleasure in watching people scamper and injure themselves while picking the monies?"

Man sprays cash on street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had caused commotion on a street as he threw wads of cash into the air.

In the Instagram video shared by @ijeomadaisy, the cash sprayer continued the act as people increased in number behind him in anticipation of more cash.

In a scene from the video, a masquerade approached the man for some cash and soon joined the picking spree after he was not attended to.

Source: Legit.ng

