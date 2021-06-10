President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered salary increment for all police personnel in Nigeria

This was disclosed in Lagos on Thursday, June 10, during the president's visit to Lagos state to commission projects

Buhari also noted that his administration would not relent in the fight against crimes and criminal activities across the country

Iddo, Lagos - In his efforts to strengthen security architecture in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari said he has given directives for the upward review of police salaries and their benefits.

Daily Nigerian reports that the president made the disclosure while delivering a speech on Thursday, June 10, during a one-day visit to Lagos state, where he inaugurated various projects.

Legit.ng gathered that he said his government is currently recruiting 10,000 new police officers to reinforce personnel capacity across the country.

He said:

“In addition, I have directed the national salaries, incomes and wages commission to carry out an upward review of police salaries and benefits. Let me also use this opportunity to commend the leadership of the force for their efforts, for the reforms being implemented in the area of police pensions.

“I have charged the Inspector-General of Police to leave no stone unturned in the rebuilding of the morale of his officers and men.”

My govt committed to repositioning of police in Nigeria

The Guardian also reports that Buhari said that no government since 1999 had been as committed as his administration in reforming and repositioning the Nigeria Police Force and national policing architecture.

He added:

“In 2019, I signed into law the Act establishing the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the first in the history of the Force, to provide guaranteed funding to support Police welfare, logistics and equipment."

