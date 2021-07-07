Lily Newmark’s biography: age, parents, boyfriend, movies, career
Lily Newmark is a British-American TV personality, social media influencer, entrepreneur, model, and actress. She is best known for her performances in several renowned films and television series. These include her roles as Pym in Cursed, Ruthie in Sex Education, and Iona in the 2017 film Pin Cushion.
The renowned actress was born on 24th May 1994. Lily Newmark's parents are Lucy Keegan and Brooks Newmark. She is of white ethnicity and grew up alongside four siblings, all brothers.
Lily Newmark's biography
Here is a look at the actress's childhood, education, relationship, and acting career.
Childhood and education
Lily's father, Brooks Philip, is a member of The Rough Sleepers Advisory Committee, while her mother is a musician by profession. The actress is the only girl in a family of five children. Her siblings are Sam, Max, Zachary, and Benjamin Newmark.
Lily attended a local private school for her high school studies. Around this time, she began landing roles in theatre performances at the young age of 14 years. After a two-year stint with the Albany Theatre Company in Deptford, she later joined the National Youth Theatre.
The actress then joined the East 15 Acting School in Loughton to focus on acting and contemporary theatre. She graduated in 2016 from the renowned Essex school.
Modeling career
The actress posts numerous photos on her social media pages. Some of these are from modeling photoshoots.
The actress has done photoshoots for magazines such as LUXX and British Girls Magazine. Additionally, Lily has also modeled in attires from the world-famous fashion line, Chanel.
Acting career
Lily has played roles in numerous films and television shows. She is quite popular in the entertainment industry. Here is a look at some of Lily Newmark's films and series.
Lily Newmark's movies
- A Brixton Tale (2021) as Leah
- Balance, Not Symmetry (2019) as Stacey
- Born a King (2019) as Sarah
- Dagenham (2018) as Robyn
- Desire Customer (2013)
- How to Fake a War (2019) as Peggy
- In Time. A Reflection on the End of our Youth (2015) as Girl
- Juliet, Naked (2018) as Carly
- Misbehaviour (2020) as Jane
- Morning After (2012) as Cara
- Pin Cushion (2017) as Iona
- Return of the Ghost (2014) as Skye
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) as Lexi
- Welcome to Mercy (2018) as August
Television shows
Here are some TV shows in which the actress has appeared:
- Cursed (2020) as Pym
- Emerald City (2017) as Ryenne
- Les Misérables (2019) as Sophie
- Sex Education (2019-2020) as Ruthie
- Shortflix (2018) as Coby
- Temple (2019) as Eve Milton
Who is Lily Newmark's boyfriend?
The 27-year-old actress is currently single. She tends to keep her personal life under wraps.
Body measurements
The beautiful actress weighs 54 kilograms and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. Her eyes are hazel-colored, and her long straight hair is red-brown.
Lily Newmark from Cursed is, without a doubt, among the most talented actresses and models to watch in the modern-day entertainment world. The prolific actress has managed to land numerous roles in popular films and television shows. We can only wait and see what she has in store for her fans.
