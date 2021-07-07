Lily Newmark’s biography: age, parents, boyfriend, movies, career

Lily Newmark is a British-American TV personality, social media influencer, entrepreneur, model, and actress. She is best known for her performances in several renowned films and television series. These include her roles as Pym in Cursed, Ruthie in Sex Education, and Iona in the 2017 film Pin Cushion.

Lily Newmark attends the dunhill & Dylan Jones Pre-BAFTA party at Dunhill Bourdon House on January 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

The renowned actress was born on 24th May 1994. Lily Newmark's parents are Lucy Keegan and Brooks Newmark. She is of white ethnicity and grew up alongside four siblings, all brothers.

Profile summary

Full name: Lily Inge Newmark

Lily Inge Newmark Gender: Female

Female Birthday: 24th May 1994

24th May 1994 Lily Newmark's age: 27 years old (as of 2021)

27 years old (as of 2021) Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Place of birth: London, England

London, England Hometown: London

London Nationality: British-American

British-American Mother's name: Lucy Keegan

Lucy Keegan Father's name: Brooks Phillip Victor Newmark

Brooks Phillip Victor Newmark Brothers: Zachary, Benjamin, Sam, and Max Newmark

Zachary, Benjamin, Sam, and Max Newmark Height in centimeters: 165 cm

165 cm Height in feet and inches: 5′ 5″

5′ 5″ Weight in kilograms: 54 kilograms

54 kilograms Weight in pounds: 119 pounds

119 pounds Body measurements: 30-26-32 inches (bust, waist, hips)

30-26-32 inches (bust, waist, hips) Body shape: Slim

Slim Profession: Actress, social media influencer, entrepreneur, model

Lily Newmark's biography

Here is a look at the actress's childhood, education, relationship, and acting career.

Childhood and education

Lily Newmark attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star BAFTAs Pre Party at The Standard on January 22, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Lily's father, Brooks Philip, is a member of The Rough Sleepers Advisory Committee, while her mother is a musician by profession. The actress is the only girl in a family of five children. Her siblings are Sam, Max, Zachary, and Benjamin Newmark.

Lily attended a local private school for her high school studies. Around this time, she began landing roles in theatre performances at the young age of 14 years. After a two-year stint with the Albany Theatre Company in Deptford, she later joined the National Youth Theatre.

The actress then joined the East 15 Acting School in Loughton to focus on acting and contemporary theatre. She graduated in 2016 from the renowned Essex school.

Modeling career

The actress posts numerous photos on her social media pages. Some of these are from modeling photoshoots.

The actress has done photoshoots for magazines such as LUXX and British Girls Magazine. Additionally, Lily has also modeled in attires from the world-famous fashion line, Chanel.

Acting career

Lily has played roles in numerous films and television shows. She is quite popular in the entertainment industry. Here is a look at some of Lily Newmark's films and series.

Lily Newmark's movies

A Brixton Tale (2021) as Leah

(2021) as Leah Balance, Not Symmetry (2019) as Stacey

(2019) as Stacey Born a King (2019) as Sarah

(2019) as Sarah Dagenham (2018) as Robyn

(2018) as Robyn Desire Customer (2013)

(2013) How to Fake a War (2019) as Peggy

(2019) as Peggy In Time. A Reflection on the End of our Youth (2015) as Girl

(2015) as Girl Juliet, Naked (2018) as Carly

(2018) as Carly Misbehaviour (2020) as Jane

(2020) as Jane Morning After (2012) as Cara

(2012) as Cara Pin Cushion (2017) as Iona

(2017) as Iona Return of the Ghost (2014) as Skye

(2014) as Skye Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) as Lexi

(2018) as Lexi Welcome to Mercy (2018) as August

Television shows

Here are some TV shows in which the actress has appeared:

Cursed (2020) as Pym

(2020) as Pym Emerald City (2017) as Ryenne

(2017) as Ryenne Les Misérables (2019) as Sophie

(2019) as Sophie Sex Education (2019-2020) as Ruthie

(2019-2020) as Ruthie Shortflix (2018) as Coby

(2018) as Coby Temple (2019) as Eve Milton

Who is Lily Newmark's boyfriend?

The 27-year-old actress is currently single. She tends to keep her personal life under wraps.

Body measurements

Lily Newmark arrives at the Fabulous Fund Fair event during London Fashion Week February 2019 at the The Roundhouse on February 18, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

The beautiful actress weighs 54 kilograms and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. Her eyes are hazel-colored, and her long straight hair is red-brown.

Lily Newmark from Cursed is, without a doubt, among the most talented actresses and models to watch in the modern-day entertainment world. The prolific actress has managed to land numerous roles in popular films and television shows. We can only wait and see what she has in store for her fans.

