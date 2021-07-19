Weeks after Burna Boy taught Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, how to do the focus dance his wife seems to have caught the bug

A video of the footballer's partner surfaced on social media and she did her best to do a coordinated version of the focus dance

A lot of Nigerians have hailed Burna Boy, noting that Pogba's wife caught the dance bug from him

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy was spotted teaching Manchester United star, Paul Pogba the focus dance to the excitement of fans.

In a recent video that made the rounds on social media, the footballer seemed to have also taught his wife the dance steps.

Paul Pogba and his beautiful wife Photo credit: @paulpogba/@zulaypogba

Source: Instagram

Pogba's beautiful wife who donned a sports outfit was seen doing the focus dance to the best of her ability.

She seemed to enjoy herself though as she smiled all through.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians hail Burna Boy

The video got people praising Burna Boy for being such a good influence. Read some comments below:

Themithorpe1:

"Burna Boy took that dance personally and now he has infected Pogba."

Kesterrozay:

"Burna don teach them."

Enjoyment_chief:

"Burna is a bad influence."

Karbankz1:

"Burna inference."

Realromzy:

"Burna boy effect!!"

Hott.pleasurez:

"She's so cute while at it!"

Royaltythriftstore:

"This one pass focus."

Burna Boy shows off mansion

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was in the Hamptons and took to his Instagram Story to share videos of a huge house.

The singer who shared several clips showing off the big house took fans on a virtual tour of the home and eventually got to the pond that had fishes in it.

The self-acclaimed African Giant was also heard telling people who do not have ponds not to play with him.

