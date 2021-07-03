Paul Pogba was being taught the Focus dance step by Nigerian multiple award-winning artist Burna Boy

The Frenchman is currently on summer holidays after France were eliminated by Switzerland in the last 16

The Manchester United midfielder has been blamed for not helping his teammates to defend during their loss to the Swiss

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Paul Pogaba and Burna Boy were spotted at a club relaxing as the Grammy Awards winner was teaching the French star some cool dance steps, Instagram.

The Man United midfielder must have had a not-too-good tournament at Euro 2020 after France were knocked out of the competition by Switzerland in the round of 16.

But the 28-year-old did not let his heartbreak from the Euros affect him from having a splendid summer holiday.

Paul Pogba learns new dance steps 'focus' from Grammy Award winner Burna Boy. Photo by DeFodi Images and Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Pogba has been known to be acquainted with several dance steps, so doing the 'Focus' move with Burna was not a hard thing for him to learn.

Both Pogba and Burna left their tables and hit the dance floor with the Frenchman following Nigerian artists' lead.

Despite scoring a contender for the goal of the tournament against the Swiss side at Euro 2020, Pogba has been blamed for allowing their opponents come back from 3-1 down to send the match into extra time.

Former France international and World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit blamed the ex-Juventus star for not helping out in the defence.

Andrien Rabiot and Pogba exchanged words at each other their respective as well as Raphael Varane and Benjamin Pavard.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that France's defeat to Switzerland at Euro 2020 even got worse as families of players in the French squad clashed in the stands, ESPN.

Adrien Rabiot's mum Veronique, had reportedly told Kylian Mbappe's dad Wilfred that his son was being too arrogant and not playing for the team.

The criticisms did not go down well with Mbappe's dad well as he raised his voice on Mrs, Rabiot and both were reportedly involved in a shouting match.

Legit.ng also reported that Paul Pogba has been at the center of criticisms after France crashed out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 following their loss to Switzerland, Sport Bible.

The French side had a bad game until Hugo Lloris saved a penalty and they got into gear to score two goals in four minutes.

Pogba then scored the goal of the match as Les Bleus were up by 3-1 but looked ordinary in the last 15 minutes of the games as the Swiss side came back.

Source: Legit