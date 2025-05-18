Noussair Mazraoui has compared Manchester United’s lack of Premier League results to their sharper form in Europe

The Moroccan defender points out that the Red Devils score more from fewer chances in the Europa League

Mazraoui describes the Premier League as “tough” and blames poor finishing for United's domestic struggles

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has offered a brutally honest assessment of the team’s struggles in the Premier League this season.

The Moroccan defender pointed to the Red Devils’ inability to convert scoring chances as the major difference between domestic and European form.

Reuben Amorim has won just six out of 26 matches as Manchester United manager. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

According to stats from the Premier League table, Manchester United have managed just 42 goals in 37 games in the 2024/25 season, with only the three relegated teams and Everton scoring fewer than Reuben Amorim’s team.

Speaking after another frustrating league performance, Mazraoui did not hold back when asked to analyse Man United's inconsistency after their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

“The Premier League is a tough league,” he said, “but out of two chances in every Europa League game, we score a minimum one. Out of the 20 chances we get in the Premier League, we don’t manage to score one. That’s the biggest difference.”

Mazraoui’s comments come as Manchester United’s season continues to be defined by inconsistency, especially in the final third. While the Red Devils have shown some attacking promise in Europe, their form in the English top flight tells a different story.

Man United’s lack of goals is a problem

Mazraoui’s comments echo a growing concern among fans and analysts alike: Manchester United create chances, but rarely finish them in the league.

Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United teammates applaud the fans at the end of the Premier League match versus Chelsea. Photo byAsh Donelon

Source: Getty Images

Attackers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hoijlund have been the biggest culprits for the Red Devils this season, as both forwards have failed to live up to their hype before arriving at Old Trafford.

According to Transfermarkt, Zirkzee has managed three goals in 37 Premier League appearances this season, while fellow attacker Hoijlund has scored just four goals in 31 matches as seen on Fotmob.

This wastefulness has cost Man United valuable points in the league as they are set to have their worst-ever finish in their history, lying in 16th position with 39 points.

Mazraoui’s statement points to a psychological or tactical barrier that the team is yet to overcome in the Premier League, where opposition teams offer little space, and every miss can turn costly.

Is finishing the real issue?

Mazraoui’s criticism suggests that something deeper is at play, perhaps pressure, poor decision-making, or even fatigue, as they do not have the same trouble in the Europa League.

The Europa League’s slower pace and less physical style may allow Man United's forwards more room to operate and take their chances.

The Premier League, however, demands quick thinking, sharp movement, and elite finishing, and according to Mazraoui, that’s where the Red Devils are falling short.

Man United set unwanted EPL records

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in their final Premier League match on Friday night, May 16.

The Red Devils have now recorded 18 league losses this season, their most ever in the Premier League era, courtesy of Marc Cucurella's goal.

The 20-time Premier League winners went eight games without a win for the first time since January 1990.

