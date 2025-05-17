Christian youths under the Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF) plan to hold a peaceful protest in Abuja on May 21 to condemn alleged attacks on Christianity and its leaders

The group warned that the alleged attacks are capable of sparking religious tension if not addressed

They also called on the Nigerian government to urgently tackle the rising insecurity and protect religious freedom across the country

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of Christian youths in Nigeria has announced plans to stage a peaceful protest in Abuja on Wednesday, May 21, to denounce what it described as “deliberate, well-funded attacks” on Christianity and the growing wave of violence across the country.

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF), which is organising the rally, said it is mobilising members to demand an end to what it called “sponsored assaults” on the Christian faith and its leaders. The group said these attacks risk escalating religious tensions if left unchecked.

Christian youths prepare banners for a peaceful rally to demand an end to religious attacks and insecurity. Photo credit: CCYF

“Christianity and our religious leaders are being targeted, our faith is being disrespected, and our values are being undermined, not just randomly, but in an orchestrated, well-financed manner,” James Paul Adama, convener of the CCYF, said in a statement on Friday, May 16.

Group urged government to intervene

In addition to faith-based concerns, the group cited rising insecurity and killings across Nigeria as part of its motivation for the protest. It urged the government to act swiftly to protect lives and uphold religious freedom.

“We can no longer stay silent while blood is being shed and our faith is mocked,” the statement read.

“We are calling on the Nigerian Government to take immediate and decisive steps to stop these senseless killings and protect religious freedom.”

FG speaks on alleged targeted killings of Christians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, March 14, expressed deep concern over what it called "the recent wave of misinformation and misleading reports" alleging targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the acting spokesperson of the ministry, obtained by Legit.ng, Nigeria's authorities said the development appears to be aimed at influencing foreign governments, particularly the United States (US), to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC). In the statement, the federal government (FG) acknowledged the security challenges confronting Nigeria, but clarified that these incidents are "not driven by religious bias or targeted against any particular religious group".

"Notably, the majority of insurgency and banditry-related incidents in the predominantly Muslim northern region of Nigeria do not specifically target followers of any faith or religion. Any narrative attempting to frame such incidents as religious persecution is erroneous and misleading," the statement read.

