A video of Eze Uzu Ichida spraying money on a reverend father in Oba, Anambra state, has gone viral on social media

The traditionalist and the priest seem to have a cordial relationship for the former to have extended such kind gesture to the latter

Nigerians on social media had one or two things to say about the viral video as some of them condemned it

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video has emerged on social media in which Eze Uzu Ichida could be seen spraying money on a reverend father in Oba, Anambra state, during the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana's mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu.

The just concluded burial ceremony was the talk of the town as it turned into a display of wealth amongst Nigerian big men.

Eze Uzu Ichida sprayed money on a reverend father in Oba, Anambra state.

Source: Instagram

Many people on social media couldn't stop talking about the burial ceremony which turned into a celebration of life for the late Iyiegbu.

In a video that was shared by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the traditionalist sprayed the priest some notes as Igbo song blared from speakers.

After being shown love by Eze Ichida, the priest appreciated the kind gesture and decided to bless the traditionalist in return by demonstrating the sign of the cross on him.

Many people react to the video

@kyraashleyboss said:

"Chief priest versus Church priest."

@spydermanne commented:

"Money wey dey unite herbalist and prophets."

@john_akharume wrote:

"Money has aligned the gods and the priest."

@nehi_turna commented:

"Father don lose him fatherhood cos of money."

@derose_kim wrote:

"Native doctor Dey spray foreign doctor. Doings."

Dr Cherry drags Cubana Chiefpriest for spending money lavishly at burial despite owing workers salaries

Legit.ng early reported that popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana recently gave his mother a befitting farewell to the other world in Oba, Anambra state.

At the party, Chiefpriest, just like many others made bundles and huge stacks of money rain almost endlessly.

As expected the lavish spending at the party got people talking and reality star, Dr Cherry took to her Instagram story channel to drag Chiefpriest. Read more:

Source: Legit