It's graduation season and Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti has taken to social media to celebrate her lovely daughter

The movie star expressed how pleased she is with her daughter who has just climbed another academic level

The actress also shared photos from the graduation ceremony as congratulatory messages flooded the comment section

Popular Nollywood actress,Jaiye Kuti recently took to social media with beautiful photos from her daughter Temitope's graduation ceremony.

It is graduation season for a lot of schools and the actress showed up at her Temitope's school with other family members.

Jaiye Kuti is proud of her daughter Photo credit: @jayeola_monje

The graduand donned a cream coloured dress and beamed with smiles and she struck diffenrt pose with her people in the different slides.

Taking to the caption, the proud mum congratulated her child andwished her success as she moved onto the next class.

She also commended Temitope and assured her of constant love and pride in her.

"Congratulations you made it my darling daughter Temitope. Oya unto the next level. Wishing you more success as you proceed the next level of Academics. With love and pride today and always my baby girl. You’re doing well."

Nigerians celebrate with Jaiye Kuti

Read some of the congratulatory messages sighted below:

Bimbooshin:

"Congratulations my darling princess. Higher you ijmn."

Oyindamolamiialeshinloye:

"Congratulations baby girl."

Ioluremi:

"Congratulations dear."

Touch_pro_beauty_palace:

"Congrats baby girl."

Liztoy19:

"Congratulations girl, greater heights in Christ name. Amen."

Ewatomibazs:

"Congratulations princess."

