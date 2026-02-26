Manchester United star Leny Yoro has been handed a six-month driving ban after pleading guilty

The French international committed the offence in August last year after going two-and-a-half times the 30mph speed limit in homes

The 20-year-old started in Manchester United's game against Everton they won 1-0 thanks to Benjamin Sesko's goal

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been slapped with a six-month driving ban after speeding past a residential area.

The 22-year-old centre-back was caught driving his Porsche Cayenne GTS at 72mph in a 30mph zone.

The Crewe Magistrates Court ban Manchester United defender, Leny Yoro, from driving for six months. Photo by: Ash Donelon/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Yoro appears before the court

French international Leny Yoro has pleaded guilty at Crewe Magistrates’ Court and was fined £666, in addition to £120 in costs and a £266 victim surcharge.

According to Tribal Football, the former Lille car clocked 70mph (112kmh) in an area where drivers are supposed to drive at no more than 30mph.

The Red Devils star did not appear in court, but his lawyer, Lisa Nevitt, explained that Yoro had been rushing to take a friend to the railway station. She said:

"He is not liable to a totting up disqualification but understands because of the speed involved that it is highly likely the court will impose a disqualification rather than penalty points.

"Our client would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the incident which came about as he was rushing to take a friend to the railway station.

"Our client further states that he believes where the speeding took place was at a point where the road was broad and there was little prospect of being any contact with any vulnerable road users such as pedestrians," per Sports Joe.

The former France U17 player signed for Manchester United in 2024 for £52 million ($68m) after the Red Devils won the race for his signature.

Real Madrid had been among the clubs linked with the defender, but he opted for Old Trafford instead.

Fans react to Yoro's ban

@isonggod4444 said:

"This is a harsh but fair reminder.

"A six-month ban plus a £666 fine will definitely sting, and hopefully it encourages Yoro to keep his focus on the pitch rather than the road. Safety first, talent second."

@AbideedW wrote:

"At the highest level, discipline isn’t optional. Leny Yoro will learn quickly that professionalism extends far beyond the pitch. Talent must be matched with responsibility."

@nelsonkrop added:

"Thankfully he wasn't involved in anything bad. Looking forward to seeing him in action today."

Manchester United star Leny Yoro eyes his second starting shirt under Michael Carrick. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Yoro starts vs Everton

Leny Yoro made the starting XI for the first time under Michael Carrick, as Manchester United beat Everton 1-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The defender partnered with England international Harry Maguire in the absence of Lisandro Martinez, who suffered a calf injury.

The former Lille defender came off the bench in the Red Devils draw against West Ham United and the win over Fulham.

The 20-year-old has played 25 games across all competitions this season and assisted once, and is hoping to have more playing time under the new manager. Manchester United will face reigning FA Cup champions Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Ferdinand blasts Man United over Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that former England international Rio Ferdinand is displeased and has openly expressed his thoughts after his former club, Manchester United, passed on the opportunity to sign Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli until the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng