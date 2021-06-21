Nollywood actress Bukola Adeeyo has been receiving congratulatory messages from celebrity friends and fans on social media

A video showing the latest acquisition of the mother of one was shared online and it revealed a beautiful building

The film star was later spotted in beautiful traditional wear walking to her silver-coloured car at the end of the video

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Yoruba actress Bukola Adeeyo is the latest celebrity house owner in the entertainment industry.

The actress recently acquired a beautiful home worth millions of naira. Although Bukola did not share the news on her social media page, friends of the actress took to their individual IG pages to celebrate with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Actress Bukola Adeeyo becomes a homeowner. Photos: @wumitoriola, @mimzinterior

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Friends celebrate Bukola Adeeyo

A video showing the beautiful house was shared by actress Wumi Toriola who congratulated her friend.

In the video, a young man who seems to be the interior designer beckoned on someone assumed to be Bukola to come in.

From the sitting room to the bedroom, the dining table, the bar area, and her closet, the video showed different parts of the actress' lovely home.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nigerians celebrate Bukola

Celebrity friends and fans celebrated the actress over her new achievement.

real_omotoyosi:

"Congratulations to her."

buygenuinelandnaija:

"Congratulations."

esther_comic:

"Wow congratulations."

rachealolufemi:

"Congratulations."

itunuadesquare:

"Congratulations."

adenikeoyetunde:

"Beautiful."

amalbotanicals:

"Beautiful. congratulations."

Nollywood actress opens a hotel

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bimbo Afolayan shared a video showing a huge and beautiful building. In the video showing the hotel, the parking space, lounge areas, and bars, were put on display.

According to the actress, the hotel is just the first branch, noting that there are many more to come.

Bimbo seems to be a lover of landed properties. Unlike her colleagues who love to buy cars and show them off online, her Instagram page is filled with different structures of buildings owned by her.

Source: Legit