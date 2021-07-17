Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani has take to social media with stunning photos to celebrate as she clocks 34 on July 17

The mum of four in the caption of her post on Instagram revealed that she felt revived and anew as she turned a new age

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section to gush over her beauty as well as drop lovely birthday wishes

Birthdays are special occasions and it no wonder a lot of people even celebrities go all out to celebrate.

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani has taken to social media with beautiful photos to mark her 34th birthday.

Colleagues celebrate with Chacha on 34th birthday Photo credit: @chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

The movie star donned a lovely seuined low cut dress with her hair packed in neat waves on her head. She complemented the look with minimal jewellery and makeup.

The mum of four in her short caption revealed that she felt redeemed, restored, revived and renewed.

She wrote:

"CHAPTER 34. Redeemed. Revived. Restored. Renewed. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME"

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Chacha

Read some of the birthday wishes sighted on the actress' post below:

Theonlychigul:

"Happy birthday nne m....here's to a long, happy life."

Ucheogbodo:

"Happy birthday dear."

Iyaboojofespris:

"Happy birthday darling."

Kenerics:

"Happy Birthday Chinonso. Cheers to an amazing chapter. More blessings dear."

Belindaeffah:

"Wow!! happy Birthday Beautiful one."

Shangeorgefilms:

"Happy birthday beautiful, wishing u long life in good health and wealth, more Grace."

Estherene:

"Happy birthday Chacha."

Chacha Eke Faani celebrates 8th wedding anniversary

June 1, 2021, marked the eighth wedding anniversary of popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani and her beau, Austin Faani.

To honour their big day, the mother of four decided to recreate the day of their union by doing a wedding-themed photoshoot.

Chacha went on to share some photos with her whole squad comprising of her husband, their three daughters and baby boy.

Source: Legit