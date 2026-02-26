A female student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has caused quite a stir on social media due to the amount she gets as her monthly allowance

The young lady was interviewed publicly about it, and she did not shy away from mentioning the exact amount, noting that it serves her

Mixed reactions have followed the figure she stated, with some disputing her claim as false, while others corroborated it

An unidentified student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has become a viral sensation over her monthly allowance.

This was captured in a vox pop by a man, involving some UNILAG students, where they mentioned how much they received as their monthly allowance.

A UNILAG student says that her monthly allowance is N400k.

The high point of the vox pop was the young lady's segment due to how much she mentioned.

UNILAG female student's monthly allowance

In the video shared on TikTok by @psych_opeace, the UNILAG student revealed that she receives N400k as her monthly allowance.

The interviewer further asked her if the money was usually enough for her, to which she responded in the affirmative.

While some netizens dismissed the UNILAG student's N400k claim, others cited their experiences as examples to support her.

A group of UNILAG students spoke about their monthly allowance.

Reactions trail UNILAG students' monthly allowance

Cucci_d_incredible said:

"This monthly allowance... Abeg shey na nelfund dem dey talk about and how their money reach that level."

papao🚀 said:

"Bro, I know student wey dey on 600k oo. Make una no even whine. Like every month start, kpan kpan, 600k."

Drid_007 said:

"Wait! So dem dey send una money as monthly allowance for school?"

Bob_Tee said:

"That babe wey talk 400k dey ment."

@adanna_stepheny said:

"She might not actually be lying. During my university days, I knew someone who received 700k as a monthly allowance."

manka'a mfor said:

"Not everyone is broke, oh. She might be from a stable home."

Young Pastor said:

"My Monthly allowance is "Remember the son of whom you are".

JÆĦ🧃 said:

"That first girl say just 400k, I burst cry."

Blexyn said:

"Me with 40-50k 😭😂 why can't we be like other children😂 I'm grateful oh."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG student had shown off her beautiful hostel and provided netizens with a glimpse of how she balances her academics with other challenges.

UNILAG gives female student free accommodation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNILAG had given free accommodation to its female student living in a flooded house.

The student was captured living in a flooded house in a video that went viral on social media. The Head, Communication Unit of the institution, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, made this known in a public statement. Alaga-Ibraheem urged students to take advantage of the social support programmes within the university.

She added that UNILAG had always prioritised students’ wellbeing. According to the statement, the female student thanked the donors who had credited her account and that of the video producer with donations running into millions of naira.

