The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has reacted to a media report claiming the FG said Sunday Igboho is trying to get a new passport and flee Nigeria

A report by The Punch had cited a purported letter issued by the NIS as directing security agencies to ensure Igboho does not escape

However, the NIS spokesman, Amos Okpu, said he was not aware of the letter and that he had no update on Igboho

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Punch cites the federal government as saying that the Yoruba Nation secession agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, is trying to acquire a new passport to flee Nigeria.

The report claimed that the government had placed Igboho on the stop-list in order to facilitate his arrest, adding directed the security agencies have been directed to arrest him anywhere he is found.

The NIS says it's not aware of a purported letter claiming Sunday Igboho is trying to get a new passport and flee Nigeria. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho

It added that the government’s directive against Igboho was contained in a letter by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The alleged letter copied to all zonal controllers and control posts nationwide directed that Igboho be arrested wherever and whenever sighted and referred to the DSS.

NIS reacts

However, the NIS spokesman, Amos Okpu, has said he was not aware of the purported letter. He added that he had no update on the manhunt for Igboho.

The Punch quoted him to have said:

“I’m not aware of the letter. Has Ighoho been declared wanted? Well, I don’t have any information on him.”

Igboho declared wanted

Recall that the DSS had earlier Igboho wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms to destabilise the country.

The secret police had stormed the activist's house to arrest him but he escaped during an altercation that led to the killing of two of his men.

Since the incident, Igboho's whereabouts have remained unknown even as 13 of his associates are in detention.

