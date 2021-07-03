More prominent Nigerians are ruling out the possibility of Nigeria's disintegration despite calls for secession by some groups

A former minister and party national chairman, Professor Tunde Adeniran, says breakup is unnecessary for Nigeria at the moment

Professor Adeniran says the most important thing for the country now is for its citizens to unite and form a common front

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of education, Professor Tunde Adeniran has declared that breakup is not the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

Professor Adeniran, a former national chairman of the Social Democratic Party, made the comment in an interview with the Daily Sun newspaper published on Saturday, July 3.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is one of those advocating for Nigeria's breakup. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Responding to a question about groups agitating for self-determination, Professor Adeniran said:

“It is an unfortunate development but I believe that Nigerians should be concerned. We must work harder to unite this country.

“But some people are being driven to that option of seeking self-determination because of frustration because they believe that the government is not doing enough to be fair and to be just to every Nigerian and that they are being marginalised or are being dominated.

“Once the leadership can demonstrate purposefulness, patriotism, selflessness, and dedication to the Nigerian ideals, I’m sure nobody will be agitating for a breakup. Breakup is not the solution to Nigeria’s problems.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian newspaper reports that in a move that might heighten tension in the polity, the federal government has commenced plans to tighten the noose on secessionists.

According to the report, the federal government aims to move against Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

Igboho has been at the forefront of the calls for the Yoruba ethnic group in Nigeria to secede from the country.

Similarly, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has urged Nigerians not to compromise the country's unity.

Okowa made the call in his remark at a state banquet in honour of members of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures at their 2021 Second Quarter General Meeting in Asaba, on Saturday, June 26.

He said that the country was facing serious challenges that required leaders to preach hope to the people and ensure that the unity of the nation was not breached.

In a related development, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has assured that Igbos won't secede away from Nigeria.

The governor, however, stated that what Igbo people want in the country, is not to be treated as second-class citizens.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement on Wednesday, June 17 when he welcomed the House of Representatives committee on constitution amendment led by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase to Imo state.

