Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria police

According to reports, the cleric will be prosecuted according to Islamic teachings after the Sallah celebration

The arrested Sheikh Abduljabbar is reported to be a factional leader of the Qadiriyya sect in Kano state

Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, controversial Islamic cleric, has been arrested by the police. Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, one of the aides of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, confirmed the Sheik’s arrest in a social media post.

“Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara arrested now, will be prosecuted in accordance with Islamic teaching,” he posted.

But one of Abduljabbar’s followers denied the report of his arrest, saying he was only invited by the police and grilled for several hours.

However, Malam Muhammad Garba, Kano Commissioner for Information, confirmed the Sheik arrest, saying he would remain in prison till July 28.

The development comes one week after he challenged other scholars at a debate.

The judge of the debate, Professor Salisu Shehu, had declared that the cleric failed to answer questions and clear himself of the allegations levelled against him.

But the cleric dismissed the judge’s remark, arguing that he was not given adequate time.

He, however, called for a fresh debate but his request was not granted.

In an audio clip Daily Trust obtained on Sunday, the cleric was heard saying, “If these utterances were actually from me, that I am the one who made them and they are not in any of the scriptures, then I have accepted it as a capital offence, and therefore tender my apology.

“But, if they are not from me, that they were actually from those scriptures, then it is a challenge to all Muslims to come together and fish out those ‘false’ Hadiths (traditions of the Prophet, PBUH), to prevent adulterating our religion.

“However, if they were from me, I hereby tender my apology, first to Allah the Almighty, then to the Muslim Ummah, and hereby retract them.”

Abduljabbar is a factional leader of the Qadiriyya sect in Kano.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the Kano state government made a decision on hits decision to ban Abduljabbar Kabara, whose teachings were considered inflammatory and capable of kindling religious tension and disunity.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, through his media aide, Abba Anwar, on Sunday, February 7, announced that the state has proposed a live debate between Kabara and some Muslim clerics.

Ganduje said the government's new resolve is one of the resolutions made in a recent meeting attended by some top stakeholders in the state among who are the commissioner for religious affairs, Tahar Adam, the chief of staff to the governor, Ali Makoda, and a former gubernatorial candidate in Kano, Salihu Takai.

The governor said the decision will create an avenue for a peaceful dialogue in a bid to douse tension and calm frayed nerves.

Legit.ng also reported that Kabara opened up on why he believes the Kano state government stopped him from preaching.

In his talk after Governor Abdulahi Ganduje took the action against him, Sheik Karaba alleged that the move is politically-driven and not in any way a religious issue. The fiery Islamic cleric said the governor clamped down on him because he opposed him during the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Calling on his followers to prepare their votes ahead of the next election, Kabara said his real enemies are other scholars, not the government, adding that it only happened that the state is now working on their behalf.

