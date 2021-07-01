Self-acclaimed activist popularly known as Sunday Igboho has been declared wanted by the Department of State Services

Nigeria’s secret police on Thursday, July 1, also confirmed gunning down two of the activist’s allies after raiding his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state

DSS at a press conference paraded no fewer than 12 suspects arrested during the operation and displayed items recovered from Igboho's house

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - A report by The Guardian indicates that Sunday Adeyemo, a self-acclaimed activist popularly called Sunday Igboho has been declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

This was made known by the DSS, on Thursday night, July 1, at a press briefing where it confirmed that a joint team of security operatives raided Igboho's residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

The Department of State Services has launched a manhunt for Sunday Igboho. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho fans

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Nigeria’s secret police confirmed gunning down two of Igboho’s allies while the rest were subdued and arrested, Daily Trust added.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman while addressing the media in Abuja also paraded no fewer than 12 suspects (11 male and 1 female) who were apprehended during the operation.

Some of the items recovered from the Yoruba activist's house including charm, weapons, telephone, and passports were put on display by the DSS.

While noting that Igboho is presently on the run, Afunanya advised the activist to turn himself in as the government will definitely track him.

Gunmen attack Igboho’s house, abduct his wife, others

Earlier, some daring gunmen attacked the residence of the Yoruba rights activist. The criminals who attacked his house after killing some people also kidnapped the activist's wife.

This was disclosed by Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye who is the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua.

He said this in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen by his communications manager, Maxwell Adeleye.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Yoruba group asks Igboho to learn from Nnamdi Kanu’s downfall

Meanwhile, the Yoruba Welfare Group (YWG) has called on Igboho to avoid downfall by learning from the ordeal of Nnamdi Kanu.

President of the group, Comrade Abdulhakeem Alawuje, advised Igboho not to indulge in actions that would plunge the southwest into crises as being witnessed in the southeast.

Source: Legit