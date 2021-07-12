Miyetti Allah has alleged that Yoruba activist is being shielded by the six governors in the southwest region

The spokesman for the group, Saleh Alhassan, on Monday, July 12, asked the state leaders to produce the wanted activist

Recall that Igboho was on Thursday, July 1, declared wanted by the Department of State Services after his Ibadan residence was raided

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Southwest governors have been accused of allegedly hiding the wanted self-acclaimed activist Sunday Igboho, as the Department of State Services (DSS) continues searching for him.

Miyetti Allah Kautal H*re, one of the umbrella bodies of the herdsmen in Nigeria made the allegation during an exclusive interview with The Punch on Monday, July 12.

Miyetti Allah has alleged that southwest governors are hiding Sunday Igboho. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho fans

Source: Facebook

Saleh Alhassan, the spokesman for the group alleged that the six governors in the southwest region are hiding Igboho.

According to Alhassan, Igboho is being used, as his actions are political. He maintained that though the governors were hiding him, the security agents will get him. He went on to ask the governors, Igboho's godfathers in the southwest to bring him out.

However, Donald Ojogo, an aide to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the chairman of Southwest Governors’ Forum in reaction to the claim said it is demeaning for the governors to respond to the group’s allegation.

The whereabouts of the Yoruba activist remain unknown following the raid on his Ibadan residence by DSS operatives early this month.

DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, confirms attack on his home

Recall that the self-acclaimed activist was declared wanted by the DSS. This was made known by the secret police, on Thursday night, July 1, at a press briefing where it confirmed that a joint team of security operatives raided Igboho's residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

Nigeria’s secret police confirmed gunning down two of Igboho’s allies while the rest were subdued and arrested.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman while addressing the media in Abuja also paraded no fewer than 12 suspects (11 male and 1 female) who were apprehended during the operation.

Afenifere reacts to attack on Igboho's home

In a related development, Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group, condemned the attack on the house of Igboho.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Jare Ajayi, the group said the attack on Igboho’s house is a sad indicator that Nigeria is "fast returning to the era of the late Sani Abacha" when government critics "would be fatally attacked.

The group called on the federal government to “stop any plan to harm Igboho or any other person not known to contravene the law of the land”.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Surrender yourself to DSS now, Yoruba Monarch tells Igboho

Meanwhile, a monarch in Osun state, Oba Hameed Makama, advised the secessionist agitator to submit himself to the DSS.

Oba, who serves as the Olowu Kuta and chairman supreme council of Owu Obas, gave the advice when he spoke with journalists at his palace at Owu Kuta in Aiyedire local government area of Osun state.

The monarch faulted the agitation for a separate country, describing it as waging war against the state.

Source: Legit.ng