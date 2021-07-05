The Olowu of Owu-Kuta in Osun, Oba Adekunle Makama, has faulted citizens agitating for secession

The traditional ruler explained that any agitation for secession is against the unity of the country

The monarch urged secessionists to embrace dialogue rather than resorting to activities that could harm the unity of the Nigerian state

A monarch in Osun state, Oba Hameed Makama, has advised a secessionist agitator, Sunday Ighoho, to submit himself to the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Nation reported that the Oba, who serves as the Olowu Kuta and chairman supreme council of Owu Obas, gave the advice when he spoke with journalists at his palace at Owu Kuta in Aiyedire local government area of Osun state.

Oba Makama describes secession as fighting against the state

The monarch faulted the agitation for a separate country, describing it as waging war against the state.

He said:

“The banditry and Boko Haram that we have at hand is more than enough. So, I will advise the agitators to dialogue with the Federal Government.

“Sunday Igboho should give himself to the government voluntarily. He will have sympathy rather than they go fishing him out.”

According to The News, the traditional ruler stated that he would never support the call for separation or secession of any part of the country.

Oba Makama disclosed that he was in support of restructuring through devolution of power, noting that the agitation for secession by some Nigerians is unpatriotic and uncalled for.

Prof Adeniran says breakup not the solution to Nigeria’s problems

Meanwhile, former minister of education, Professor Tunde Adeniran has declared that breakup is not the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

Professor Adeniran, a former national chairman of the Social Democratic Party, made the comment in an interview with the Daily Sun newspaper published on Saturday, July 3.

He stated that the most important thing for the country now is for its citizens to unite and form a common front.

