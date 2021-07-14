Emir Alhassan Adamu broke down hard and cried in front of people after he was released by kidnappers in Kaduna state

As the 85-year-old man shed tears, people who came visiting sympathised with him as they comforted the old man

The man was kidnapped days ago along with some members of his family reportedly around midnight

A viral video has shown 85-year-old emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, in Kaduna state breaking down in tears moments after he was freed from Kidnappers' den.

Recall that the emir was kidnapped at his residence in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

The emir cried hard during his speech. Photo source: The Punch Newspaper

The abduction

According to Punch Newspaper, the criminals also abducted 12 other family members of the emir including women and children.

The grandson of the emir and traditional title holder of Dan Kajuru, Saidu Musa confirmed the abduction.

During a courtesy visit paid to him, the monarch burst into tears shortly after he said:

"People of Kajuru, I am thanking you all for seeing me."

Watch the video shared by Punch on Facebook below:

Nigerians reacted passionately

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 160,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Femi Adewusi said:

"Northern elites, both traditional and political, reaping years of selfish exclusion of the Talakawas, poor majority with religious deceit..."

Ahmed-Laotan Sulaimon said:

"Those who saw it coming but warned are hardly allowed to stay longer as Emir. It's one messy, foreseeable crisis you all created anyway. Weep not Dear Emir!!!!"

Chi Agada said:

"You come back alive for a purpose, the earlier you people begin to speak against banditery, kidnapping, almajiri and also lead serious campaigns about the importance of basic education the better for you all."

