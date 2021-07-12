The kidnappers have released the Emir of Kajuru in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu

The monarch alongside his members of the family was kidnapped on Sunday, July 11, by unknown gunmen

According to the report, one of the kingmakers of the emirate council, Dahiru Abubakar, confirmed the release of the monarch

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kajuru, Kaduna - Barely 24 hours after he and some members of his family were kidnapped by yet-to-be-known bandits, the Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna state, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, has regained his freedom.

Channels Television reports that the authorities confirmed the release of the traditional ruler on Monday, July 12.

Legit.ng gathered that he was released at about 5 pm, after spending a night in the custody of the bandits.

But the report, however, noted that the other 13 members of his family are still in captivity.

The TV added that a top official of the Kajuru local government area confirmed the release of the 85-year-old traditional ruler.

It also noted that the spokesman of the Kajuru Emirate council, Dahiru Abubakar also confirmed the release of the emir.

Abubakar said Emir Adamu was released at an undisclosed location within the Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, adding that the emir is in good condition.

Kidnappers abduct Emir of Kajuru Alhassan Adamu

Leadership also report that the bandits had swooped on the Emir in the early hours of Sunday, July 11, just six days after the abduction of 121 students of Bethel Baptist school in neighbouring Chikun local government area.

According to the newspaper, a palace source confirmed his release but did not speak on whether or not any ransom was paid for the traditional ruler’s release.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering over 200 stormed the emirate, firing gunshots, before proceeding to the Emir’s palace and taking him and 13 members of his family away.

Hours later, the bandits contacted the emirates and demanded a ransom of N200 million to facilitate the monarch’s release.

The spokesperson of the Kajuru emirate council said the bandits also gave assurances that all the victims are in good condition and were not being molested.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kidnappers of Kaduna emir demand N200 million ransom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the abductors of the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, demanded a ransom of N200 million.

It was reported that the emir and 12 other members of his family were abducted from his personal residence in Kajuru town in the early hours of Sunday, July 13.

According to the report, one of the emirate’s kingmakers confirmed that the bandits have reached out to them to demand N200 million.

The spokesman of the emirate council, Dahiru Abubakar, said that the bandits also assured them that all the victims are in good condition and were not being molested.

He said that the council is still appealing to the bandits to release the 85-year-old monarch and his relatives unconditionally, especially giving his fragile health condition.

Source: Legit