The whereabouts of a makeup artist, Anu Agbalaya, is presently unknown after she went to Ikorodu to render home service

Anu's family are in confusion as they said there is a growing fear that their daughter could have been kidnapped

When the client she served was contacted, the customer said that the lady had since left her place after her task was done

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Anu Agbalaya’s family members are presently saddened after they could not find their 23-year-old makeup artist who went missing after she went out to give home service to a client in Ikorudu.

SaharaReporters gathers that the lady went out to fix the person's nails on Wednesday, July 7. From that moment, her phone had been switched off and efforts to locate her have been abortive.

The family feared the lady may be in the kidnapper's den. Photo source: SaharaReporters

Source: UGC

Her family's fears

When Anu’s family got the number of the client, the person claimed that the makeup artist had left her residence.

The 23-year-old lady stays in Ajah and the Langbasa division of the Nigerian Police Force have been informed about the case.

In conversation with the same media, Tope Agbalaya, Anu’s elder sister said that they are scared that she might have been kidnapped.

Tope revealed that they got a call from a private number but Anu could not talk for long. She said:

“Our parents are worried and we have gone to file a missing person report at the police station. She is just 23 years old. On Friday, she called through a private number but her voice was dizzy. She could only say she was alive and she was fine. She did not talk for so long.”

Below are some of the reaction the news gathered on Instagram when it was shared by Instablog9ja:

daight_narim said:

"The customer might be innocent anything could have happened between her leaving her place to hers. Then again it's Ikorodu."

j_boy86 said:

"It's dangerous going for house service especially if you are a lady..Nigeria is not safe for anyone and the ladies mostly are victims.i hope she is found in good health."

reina_eloisaa said:

"All HOME services should be cancelled pls it's getting too much if u no go fit come my house or shop don't call me."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another lady was reported missing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Modupe Lambo was reported missing after she was last seen at Agric bus stop in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The disclosure was made by a social media user with the handle @DoctorEmto who said it has been two weeks since the lady went out and never returned home.

@DoctorEmto wrote on the social media platform:

"Modupe Lambo is missing Last seen location was Agric-Bus stop Ikorodu. "It’s been 2weeks now, she went out and has not returned since then. Reports has been made to the police and we still have not heard anything from them. Please help retweet and share."

Source: Legit.ng