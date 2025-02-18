NSUK admission list: how to confirm admission and next steps

A promising sign that you are about to join Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) is finding your name on the admission list. Confirming your admission status puts you in the best position to start preparations for joining the university. Therefore, it is crucial to know how to check your admission status and be conversant with the subsequent steps for admission.

Nasara State University releases admission lists in three batches. Photo: @nasarawastateuniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The NSUK admission list is released in batches on the NSUK portal, JAMB CAPS, and sometimes on the university notice boards.

on the NSUK portal, JAMB CAPS, and sometimes on the university notice boards. Accept admission and complete registration within the stipulated timeframe to avoid losing your spot.

to avoid losing your spot. For any admission-related issues, contact the NSUK Admission Office via the official website or visit the office in person.

NSUK admission list

If you applied for admission into Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), the only way to know if you have been accepted is to check your name on the university’s admission list. The list comprises the names of prospective students who have been offered provisional admission to study various undergraduate courses at the university.

Usually, the lists are released in batches as follows:

First batch/merit list: This list is usually the first to be released and contains the names of prospective students who attained the cut-off mark and met all other requirements. Compared to other lists, it is small and therefore, you should not panic if you do not see your name on it. Second and third batches: These are supplementary admission lists containing the names of aspiring students who met the minimum NSUK admission requirements. They are long lists and therefore, you should carefully look for your name so as not to miss it. Direct entry list: This admission list has the names of students joining the university through direct entry.

When is the Nasarawa State University admission list out?

The 2024/2025 NSUK admission list was released on 6 December 2024. The list usually comes out after the conclusion of the post-UTME screening exercise. Candidates who applied for admission into the university can regularly check their status on either the official NSUK portal or the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal.

How to confirm your NSUK admission status

Confirming your admission status requires you to check whether your name exists on the NSUK admission list. You can confirm your status on either the official NSUK portal or the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal. Below are guides on how to check the NSUK admission list.

Checking admission status via the NSUK portal

Here are steps to follow when checking your admission status on the NSUK portal.

Visit the official website of Nasarawa State University, Keffi. Select the admission section and choose Admission List from the options that emerge. Choose the program you applied for (Undergraduate, undergraduate (part-time), Prelim-IJMB, LVT). Enter your JAMB registration number and password and click Submit. Your admission status will be displayed on the screen.

Checking admission status via the JAMB portal

A screenshot of the JAMB portal. Photo: efacility.jamb.gov.ng

The JAMB portal is a platform where all candidates aspiring to join universities check their admission status. Regardless of the institution you want to join, you can check your status on the platform. Here is a straightforward guide for checking your status on the JAMB portal.

Go to the official JAMB portal. Log in using the email you used for and password. Locate the Check Admission Status tab and click it. Input your JAMB administration number and select your examination year. Click Check Admission Status to see whether you have been offered provisional admission to NSUK.

Next steps after gaining admission to NSUK

If your name appears on the NSUK admission list, it means you have been offered provisional admission subject to the fulfilment of other procedures. Here is a guide on what to do after you secure admission into the university.

1. Accept or reject admission

Log into the JAMB portal and accept or reject admission. If you reject admission, you will not go on with the NSUK admission process but will be considered for other options by JAMB. Accepting the admission, allows you to proceed with other NSUK admission procedures.

2. Download and print out your provisional admission letter

Your provisional JAMB admission letter is an essential document which will be required for clearance and registration.

3. Pay the stipulated acceptance fee

Paying the acceptance fee within the required period is the ultimate confirmation that you have agreed to join the university. Failure to pay the fee will lead to forfeiture of your admission offer.

4. Complete online registration

Provide the required details, including your personal information, and academic qualifications, and upload documents. Completion of this process results in the generation of your matriculation number.

5. Present yourself for clearance and document verification

Once you are done with the online process, you need to visit NSUK in person for document verification and clearance. Important documents you should have for this process include:

JAMB result slip

O’Levels certificate

Birth certificate

Identification documents

Passport photographs

6. Pay the required school fees

Find out the amount of school fees you are required to pay and proceed to pay through the accepted payment channels. School fees usually comprise tuition fees and other charges, which may include accommodation fees. Ensure you get and print out the payment receipts for future reference.

7. Attend orientation and begin classes

NSUK has an onboarding process for new students which allows them to familiarise themselves with the institution’s activities. Therefore, orientation is an important process you should not miss as it enables you to kick-start your stay at the school smoothly. Visit your department to obtain the class timetable and begin attending lectures.

Is NSUK giving admission for 2025?

Accept admission and complete registration within the stipulated timeframe to avoid losing your spot. Photo: @nasarawastateuniversity on Facebook

No. The 2025 post-UTME results are not yet out and therefore, the university is not accepting admission for 2025. However, it is giving admission for the 2024 post-UTME.

How can I check my name on the NSUK admission list?

To know if you have been offered provisional admission to NSUK, check whether your name appears on the admission list on either the NSUK portal or the JAMB portal. If it does not appear, you may have to regularly check until all the admission lists are released.

What happens if I don’t accept NSUK admission on JAMB CAPS?

If you do not accept NSUK admission on JAMB CAPs within the allowed time, your admission offer will be forfeited. Your admission chance may be given to another prospective candidate.

If you have issues with NSUK admission, you can seek assistance by visiting the institution’s admission office. Alternatively, you can direct your queries to their email address and other contacts available on the institution’s official website.

Confirming your name on the NSUK admission list and subsequent admission procedures is crucial to securing a spot at the university. The above comprehensive guide enables you to not miss any step from start to finish, giving you an easy start to your academic journey.

