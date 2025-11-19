Nigerian airlines have adjusted their domestic airfares for popular routes ahead of the Christmas season

The new tickets now cost N150,000 to N600,000 amid high operating and other challenges

Travellers may be forced to rely on road transport, raising travel costs, delays, and safety concerns

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Local airfares have surged by more than 100% ahead of the Christmas season amid a shortage of aircraft, leaving many passengers struggling to secure seats.

Despite the high fares, several airlines are already fully booked on high-demand routes.

One-way tickets now cost between N350,000 and N500,000 on key routes.

Source: Facebook

New airfares in Nigeria

Checks on airline websites indicate that flights to popular destinations such as Asaba, Anambra, Owerri, Port Harcourt, and Enugu are already sold out from December 20 to early January, BusinessDay reports.

Passengers who secured tickets are paying between N350,000 and N500,000, more than double the usual fares.

One-way flights from Lagos to Enugu are priced between N350,000 and N400,000, while some tickets on other routes have reached as high as N600,000.

Even the competitive Lagos–Abuja route has seen fares climb, now ranging from N150,000 to N350,000.

Snapshot of the airfares:

Lagos to Enugu: N350,000 to N400,000 (one-way)

General domestic destinations: N350,000 to N500,000 (one-way)

Some routes (peak availability): Up to N600,000 (one-way)

Lagos to Abuja: N150,000 to N350,000 (one-way)

Ndukwe Ginika Ogechi, CEO of Geena Travels and Tours Limited:

“Most of the local airlines operating from Lagos to frequently visited destinations during Christmas are already fully booked. Seats that remain are extremely expensive, some going for as high as N500,000, which is beyond the reach of average Nigerians."

She warned that unless more aircraft are deployed ahead of the festive rush, fares could rise further, leaving many passengers stranded.

Holiday travellers brace for expensive and competitive domestic flights.

Source: Getty Images

Aircraft numbers in Nigeria are not enough

Over the past two years, stakeholders have raised concerns about passenger congestion caused by a shrinking fleet.

Airlines that sent aircraft for maintenance abroad have struggled to return them due to rising foreign exchange costs, while others were grounded by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for lack of maintenance access, ThisDay reports.

Six years ago, Nigeria’s 10 domestic airlines operated over 120 planes.

Last year, NCAA data showed 91 aircraft in the country, including those under maintenance.

Charles Grant, CFO of Aero Contractors, revealed:

Today, most Nigerian airlines operate with just four to six active aircraft, despite national demand. This is not a choice it reflects punitive economics."

Aviation experts warn that due to limited aircraft and increased demand, there will be flight delays and cancellations throughout the festive period.

