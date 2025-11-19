Lagos to Abuja, other Routes Airfares Increase by 100% Ahead of Christmas Travels
- Nigerian airlines have adjusted their domestic airfares for popular routes ahead of the Christmas season
- The new tickets now cost N150,000 to N600,000 amid high operating and other challenges
- Travellers may be forced to rely on road transport, raising travel costs, delays, and safety concerns
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Local airfares have surged by more than 100% ahead of the Christmas season amid a shortage of aircraft, leaving many passengers struggling to secure seats.
Despite the high fares, several airlines are already fully booked on high-demand routes.
New airfares in Nigeria
Checks on airline websites indicate that flights to popular destinations such as Asaba, Anambra, Owerri, Port Harcourt, and Enugu are already sold out from December 20 to early January, BusinessDay reports.
Passengers who secured tickets are paying between N350,000 and N500,000, more than double the usual fares.
One-way flights from Lagos to Enugu are priced between N350,000 and N400,000, while some tickets on other routes have reached as high as N600,000.
Even the competitive Lagos–Abuja route has seen fares climb, now ranging from N150,000 to N350,000.
Snapshot of the airfares:
- Lagos to Enugu: N350,000 to N400,000 (one-way)
- General domestic destinations: N350,000 to N500,000 (one-way)
- Some routes (peak availability): Up to N600,000 (one-way)
- Lagos to Abuja: N150,000 to N350,000 (one-way)
Ndukwe Ginika Ogechi, CEO of Geena Travels and Tours Limited:
“Most of the local airlines operating from Lagos to frequently visited destinations during Christmas are already fully booked. Seats that remain are extremely expensive, some going for as high as N500,000, which is beyond the reach of average Nigerians."
She warned that unless more aircraft are deployed ahead of the festive rush, fares could rise further, leaving many passengers stranded.
Aircraft numbers in Nigeria are not enough
Over the past two years, stakeholders have raised concerns about passenger congestion caused by a shrinking fleet.
Airlines that sent aircraft for maintenance abroad have struggled to return them due to rising foreign exchange costs, while others were grounded by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for lack of maintenance access, ThisDay reports.
Six years ago, Nigeria’s 10 domestic airlines operated over 120 planes.
Last year, NCAA data showed 91 aircraft in the country, including those under maintenance.
Charles Grant, CFO of Aero Contractors, revealed:
Today, most Nigerian airlines operate with just four to six active aircraft, despite national demand. This is not a choice it reflects punitive economics."
Aviation experts warn that due to limited aircraft and increased demand, there will be flight delays and cancellations throughout the festive period.
Air Peace to build aircraft maintenance hub
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Air Peace has announced plans to commence the construction of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Lagos.
The project,,within 12 to 15 months, is designed to revolutionise aircraft servicing in Nigeria by eliminating the need for airlines to send jets abroad for costly repairs.
Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, disclosed that the new facility will be ready within 12 to 18 months.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.