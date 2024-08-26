A Nigerian lady said she has moved to Canada to start living there because she can no longer afford Nigeria

The lady said she could no longer be paying N500,000 rent and buying a bag of rice for N80,00 while in Nigeria

She said all these costs could not be covered by a meagre salary of N70,000, making her to move abroad

A Nigerian lady has moved to Canada due to the high cost of living in the country.

The lady said she relocated to Toronto, Canada where she is hoping to have a better life.

In the video, the lady, Peace Kama noted that a bag of rice in Nigeria is N80,000.

Peace noted that house rent is also N500,000, insisting it was highly expensive.

She lamented that all these would be done with a salary of N70,000 which was grossly inadequate.

Her words:

"On my way to Toronto, because I don't understand how I will buy one bag of rice for N80,000, pay rent of N500,000 with N70,000 salary."

Some people in the comment section, however, told her that going to Toronto, Canada, might not be the solution.

Watch the video below:

