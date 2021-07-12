The wish of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to monitor the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu seems not to bother AGF Abubakar Malami

Malami stated that nothing in the Nigerian constitution prevents the apex Igbo socio-cultural group from monitoring the trial

The chief law officer of the country, however, told the group to keep tabs on the legal exercise with an open mind

FCT, Abuja - The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Monday, July 12 reacted to the stance of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to monitor the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Malami, in a statement signed by his media aide, Umar Gwandu and seen by Legit.ng, welcomed the formation of the legal team by the group.

Malami says the request of the southeast group is in order

The chief law officer of Nigeria maintained that the decision by the Igbo group is in line with the doctrine of the right of fair hearing that is rooted in Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His words:

“Inherent in the position of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the matter was the demonstration of their recognition of belonging to Nigeria and succumbing to the rule of law while maintaining their stance that they were not averse to the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.”

He said the group:

“Showed a mature departure from the mindset of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.”

Minister assures trial will meet up with the provisions of the law

Malami further stated that the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the issue is constitutional and commendable.

The minister expressed hope that the legal monitoring group will carry out its activities with an open mind and be guided by the rule of law in the process.

Recall that Malami had taken to his official Facebook page to announce the arrest of Kanu on Thursday, June 29.

The minister also stated that the trial of the IPOB leader will continue and justice will be served.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ohanaeze Ndigbo announced that in as much it was not averse to Kanu’s trial, he must be tried within the ambit of the laws of the country and in line with global best practices.

The group stated this in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Committee meeting held on Saturday, July 10 in Enugu.

The group further said to ensure a fair trial of the leader of the IPOB leader, it has constituted a legal team and eminent Igbo leaders that to monitor the proceedings throughout the trial.

Similarly, elder statesman and Second Republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amechi, has advised the federal government to give Kanu a fair hearing.

Amechi said Kanu should be assumed innocent until he is found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He also said the federal authorities should be cautious about the way they will handle Kanu, and the way they will handle his case.

