Ohanaeze Ndigbo says it is interested in the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

To underscore its seriousness, the Igbo group has constituted a legal team to monitor the proceedings in court

The group expressed optimism that federal authorities will be fair and just in the legal proceedings against Kanu

Enugu - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has finally reacted to the rearrest and extradition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by the federal government.

Ohanaeze insisted that in as much it was not averse to Kanu’s trial, he must be tried within the ambit of the laws of the country and in line with global best practices.

Nnamdi Kanu’s trial will be monitored by a legal team put together by Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Photo credit: Maro Longari/AFP

Ensuring the rule of law prevails

Punch newspaper reports that the group stated this in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Committee meeting held on Saturday, July 10 in Enugu.

The group further said to ensure a fair trial of the leader of the IPOB leader, it has constituted a legal team and eminent Igbo leaders that to monitor the proceedings throughout the trial.

Vanguard quoted part of the communique as saying:

“That, in as much as Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not averse to his trial, we however submit that he should be tried within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices.”

Other commitments of the Igbo group

The group also declared its support for the recent resolutions of the Southern Governors Forum and appealed to Igbo youths to be law-abiding.

It further enjoined Ndigbo, especially the youths to take the ongoing voters’ registration exercise seriously.

Recall that Ohanaeze Ndigbo had earlier urged the Southern Governors Forum to sub-zone the 2023 presidency to the southeast in the interest of fair play and justice.

A spokesman for the Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, said the group backed the southern governors’ position that the southeast region should produce the president in 2023.

He, however, stated that other regions must be magnanimous in conceding the presidency to the southeast.

Recall that governors of the 17 southern states insisted that the next president of the country must come from the region.

The decision (if it comes to fruition) would effectively end the ambition of some top politicians from the north who are believed to be eyeing the 2023 presidency.

Such politicians include former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Kano state governor, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and current Sokoto state governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal.

