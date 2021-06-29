Reactions continue to trail the recent and sudden arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a secessionist leader

The Nigerian government announced Kanu's arrest on Tuesday, June 29 through the chief law officer of the country

An elder statesman in the southeast region where Kanu hails from, says the secessionist should be given a fair hearing

Anambra - Elder statesman and Second Republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amechi, has told the federal government to give the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu fair hearing.

Amechi, in an interview with the Daily Sun newspaper on Tuesday, June 29, said Kanu should be assumed innocent until he is found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Nnamdi Kanu was rearrested by Nigerian authorities on Sunday, June 27. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

A word of caution for the federal government

His words:

“My advice is that the federal authorities should be cautious the way they will handle Nnamdi Kanu, and the way they will handle his case.

“First, they should not detain him unnecessarily. They should take him to court, present his case, and if found guilty, the law will spell out what to do with him.

“But the authorities must not harm him or detain him perpetually in their cell; because he is a human being. He must be allowed to get a lawyer to defend himself.”

Kanu to know his fate on Monday, July 26

Meanwhile, Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has remanded Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Guardian newspaper reports that the remand order was sequel to an application by a federal government lawyer, Shuaibu Labaran.

The IPOB leader will, however, make a reappearance at the court on Monday, July 26.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, announced Kanu's arrest at a press conference on Tuesday, June 29.

Malami also gave hint that Kanu will be taken to the Federal High Court where he had jumped bail.

He stated that Kanu was arrested on Sunday, June 27 outside the shores of the country.

In a related development, Bashir Ahmad, a presidential media aide, on Tuesday, June 29, stated that Kanu was known to have instigated violence that claimed the lives of many persons.

According to Ahmad, some of the persons who were killed because of the alleged acts and comments of insurrection by Kanu included military, paramilitary personnel, and policemen.

The presidential aide added that the chaos said to have ignited by the arrested IPOB leader led to the destruction of public properties.

