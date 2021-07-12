When it comes to Nigerian celebrities who are very intentional about maintaining their luxury lifestyle, Linda Ikeji sits comfortably at the top of that list.

The media mogul has never been one to hold back when it comes to splashing millions of naira on oneself.

Recall in September 2020, the celebrity blogger caused a buzz after she gifted herself 85 pairs of shoes and 35 bags on her 40th birthday.

Well, Linda has done it again.

The bags were purchased in under a month. Photo credit: @officiallindaikeji

Source: Instagram

In one of her latest Instagram posts, the media girl shared photos of herself posing with three new Hermès bags, in what appears to be her closet.

She wrote:

"Been spoiling myself lately! Thanks to the amazing @mdbluxury for sourcing these beautiful bags for me. And thanks to @lauraikeji for the connect. She said you need more #Hermès bags so I went and bought 3! For now! Once again ladies, these are some of the joys of having your own money. This luxury life, you can give it to yourself! You truly can!"

In the photo, Linda is seen with a red, white and then a blue Hermès bag. As is common knowledge, Hermes bags are very expensive and there usually is a waiting list that can last three years.

A brief search on the internet shows that the red pre-owned Hermès bag costs $19,709 which is about N8.1 million. The white costs $15,772 (N6.4 million) and the blue, $21,055 (N8.6 million).

So, what this means is the blogger likely spent over N24 million on her new handbags if they are pre-owned, and much more if they aren't.

Check out the post below:

Another Ikeji sister living the luxury life

Nigerian fashionista and Instagram influencer, Laura Ikeji, sure knows how to get people talking, and in a fun way too!

While many celebrities would rather die than admit to wearing knock-off versions of their favourite and popular high-end designers, Laura has no problem with experimenting.

The fashionista, known for her expensive taste in high fashion and luxury designers, has no problems keeping it real with her fans and followers.

And perhaps, this is why she is loved by her fans and has a following of almost 3 million (2.8 million followers).

A while ago, Laura who is also a Youtuber engaged her fans in an interesting conversation about real versus fake sunshades.

Source: Legit.ng