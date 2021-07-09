When it comes to church fashion, a lot of people consider it somewhat restrictive and not as fun as having the liberty to play with looks. Well, Deborah Enenche doesn't seem to agree and her Instagram page is proof.

Deborah who is the daughter of popular clergyman, Paul Enenche, is one young lady who is not afraid to stand out when it comes to fashion and style.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A beautiful ebony songbird, Deborah leans towards a little bit of gothic style while maintaining modesty.

Displayed across her page are photos of her eccentric ensembles that more often than not gets people talking. Deborah is the perfect example of a non-conventional African woman.

If she isn't wearing a skirt over a gown, she is seen rocking oddly unique accessorizes with boots that stand out every single time.

Explaining her fashion sense, she captioned in one of her Instagram posts:

"To show that fashion and modesty don't need to be mutually exclusive. And that serving God is actually so much fun. "

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Below are nine times Deborah Enenche stood out in style:

1. In this red outfit with black accessories

2. Keeping things casual

3. The medieval woman

Debby in a black and white fit. Photo credit: @deborah_paulenenche

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

4. Accentuating her silhouette in this fit

5. The cowgirl boots

6. Denim with sneakers

7. With the Mickey Mouse accessory

8. Denim look

Deborah in a blue and black outfit. Photo credit: @deborah_paulenenche

Source: Instagram

9. Skirt over a dress

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Thrift blogging in Nigeria

Thrift markets are unarguably one of the most patronized businesses in Nigeria. While these markets have always been some of the best places to shop luxury brands at affordable rates, very few people openly admit to patronizing them.

And because of how they are sold in open and sometimes crowded markets spaces, the perception that thrift items are meant for poor people or those living on a budget, thrives.

However, this isn't always the case.

Thrifting, the new cool

With the advent of technology, thrift items which are also known as Okrika, pre-loved, pre-owned, or bend-down-select have become easier to shop for with less stress.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit