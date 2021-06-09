Nigerian fashionista and Instagram influencer, Laura Ikeji, sure knows how to get people talking, and in a fun way too!

While many celebrities would rather die than admit to wearing knock-off versions of their favourite and popular high-end designers, Laura has no problem with experimenting.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Laura tries on new sunglasses. Photo credit: Laura Ikeji

Source: Instagram

The fashionista, known for her expensive taste in high fashion and luxury designers, has no problems keeping it real with her fans and followers.

And perhaps, this is why she is loved by her fans and has a following of almost 3 million (2.8 million followers).

A while ago, Laura who is also a Youtuber engaged her fans in an interesting conversation about real versus fake sunshades.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Focusing on which looked better on her and they both served the same purpose, the fashionista, in the video, can be seen trying on the white-framed sunglasses which she revealed cost N1500 in a traffic buy.

The stylish momma then proceeds to try on the black sunglasses which she revealed are original and cost her about $400.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"220k sunglasses vs 1.5k sunglasses, which re u buying?"

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

See how fans reacted:

guzelattraction:

"Sometimes its all about your personality and how you rock it."

lingeriebytemmy:

"The 1,500 own looks pretty cool than the expensive ones, Abii na my eye?"

thedigitalyemi:

"Lemaooo! I like the comparison with good diction. Lit something. For me tho, that expensive sha alright. The point no go do pass yourself is the latest proverb in town."

remispeaks_:

"Honestly ehn........ slaying on a budget better pass o."

Celebrating Nigerian tailors

In online bants, there is a general belief that Nigerian tailors are synonymous with disappointment. This probably has to do with the fact that over 90% of Nigerians have had a bad experience with a tailor.

If it's not about a tailor failing to meet a given deadline, the story is often about getting ill-fitted outfits entirely different from what one ordered.

Nigerian Instagram fashion blogger, Asoebi Syles, started a series on their page where photo collages of style inspirations and the outcomes are spotlighted and celebrated.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled a list of some of the impressive and memorable times Nigerian tailors and designers left their clients very pleased.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit Nigeria