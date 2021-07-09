It is no news that ankara fabrics thrive in many African societies due to their versatility. Every day, we see people come up with new and impressive designs coupled with video tutorials on how to rock these looks.

Back in the days, ankara wears were regarded as mostly church wears and also for attending weddings and other functions. However, this is no longer the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The fashionista showed off 7 ways to style her look. Photo credit: @muuchinto/TikTok

Source: UGC

These days, people are adding a bit of edginess and fun to their personal style, using ankara print.

It is no news fashion bloggers have found the perfect home in the trending and fun app, TikTok. More often than not, we see creatives churning out fashion content and providing stunning style inspirations for their fans and followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A TikToker identified as @muuchinto, recently shared a pretty creative video in which she styled a puffy-sleeved ankara top in seven beautiful ways.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Impressive dress transformation

The beauty of fashion is the unending and numerous ways of styling to suit one's personal taste. And this is something many fashionistas are all too aware of.

One of such people is Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist, Miu London. The talented fashion lover who is the official stylist and personal shopper for Mavin fast-rising star, Ayra Starr, shares tips from time to time on social media.

One of her videos shared on Instagram shows London transforming a more or less basic evening dress into a flirty look, using just a string.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Nigerian fashionistas

When it comes to impressive dress transformations, there are undoubtedly levels to it, and a fashion lover currently trending on social media has reminded people just how much fun dressing up can be.

Rather than spend money on two different outfits to get certain looks, why not have both dresses made into one convertible look that you can switch up whenever you like?

Well, it appears this is exactly what this stylish woman did and we are totally here for it!

In the video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram as shared by Asoebi Styles, the lady is seen walking and stripping off parts of the dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit Nigeria