Singer Sound Sultan was buried by family members close friends in the US where he passed away

Colleagues in Nigeria and other parts of the world who couldn’t be physically present attended the funeral service virtually

More condolence messages have poured in for the much-loved musician who lost the fight against cancer

Late Nigerian singer Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan was buried at a cemetery in New Jersey, US, on the evening of Sunday, July 11, according to Muslim rites.

The singer who had been under medical care in the US lost his battle to cancer and it would have been impossible to have him flown back to Nigeria since it’s advisable to bury a Muslim corpse within 24 hours of demise.

2baba, Daddy Showkey, Eldee others virtually attend funeral service of late singer. Photo: @ynaija/@soundsultan

Unfortunately, colleagues and other family members who would have loved to say a final goodbye to the singer couldn’t get the chance. However, some others who made it to the cemetery streamed the funeral ceremony on Zoom and Instagram.

A host of celebrities like 2baba, Lala Akindoju, Daddy Showkey, Tania Omotayo, Eldee among others all tuned in to watch the proceeding and say their last goodbye to the singer.

Check out screenshots of those in attendance below:

More condolence messages pour in for late Sound Sultan

Nigerians on social media also had different things to say with some of them comforting friends of the deceased singer.

Read comments below:

coacheeworld1

"Let’s do good always."

sparkliadd said:

"This hurts. Really, really bad! I truly love this guy To speak about him in past tense is impossibleOmo! The tears are still flowing."

ubanirymond said:

"God.... Tuface don cry taya."

lauohio said:

"Hmmmm, may his soul rest in peace."

awodeadunni said:

"So sad, rest in peace legend."

