Nigerian media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, has addressed those criticising others who they believe are showing Sound Sultan fake love following his death

The Jara host and actor in a recent Instagram post slammed this category of people, stating that people should be allowed to grieve

Uti's post comes a few hours after news of the singer's death caused a buzz on social media, leaving many people heartbroken

The tragic death of talented Nigerian entertainer, Sound Sultan, has stirred a lot of reactions from social media users, one of whom is Uti Nwachukwu.

Recall that while some people took to social media to mourn the Naija Ninja, others seized the opportunity to accuse some of these people of showing fake love.

Let people grieve the way they deem fit

Reacting to this, Uti accused a lot of Nigerians of being 'bitter and resentful'. According to him, they try to project their misery on people who God has blessed.

The TV host questioned why they were more concerned about who was showing real and fake love rather than the fact that someone had died.

He continued:

"You think all of us are like you and your shallow validation-seeking fam and friends that advertise every friendship and relationship online?! No be celebrities cause your problem o!! Focus on your God so that Satan can finally leave you and your family alone.

"Allow people to mourn and grieve the way they deem fit! Jesus Christ take the wheel!! Do you think social media is our truth ??? So stupid! A lot of you people must worship the devil in this country no Wicked souls! That's why you would always get the ugly sad and disadvantaged end of life! Sad envious & jealous demonic humans! God forbid!"

See post below:

Sound Sultan's death

The Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the death of singer and songwriter Sound Sultan.

The family sent out an official statement which was shared on Instagram by Efe Omoregbe who is 2baba's manager. In the announcement, Dr. Kayode Fasasi signed on behalf of the late singer's family.

According to him, Sound Sultan died on the morning of Sunday, July 11. He was said to have had a battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma.

Source: Legit