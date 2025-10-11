A Nigerian woman and her husband have been deported from the UK after a disagreement they had there

The woman was the one who got the visa while her husband and children travelled with her as dependents

However, trouble started when they got there, as the woman reportedly removed her husband from the visa

A Nigerian family has lost their visa status in the UK, leading to their deportation from the country.

The sad story was shared on TikTok, where it is getting many reactions after people heard the reason behind the deportation.

A Nigerian family reportedly gets deported from the UK. Photo credit: Getty Images/jacoblund and Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

According to the story, which was shared by @the.story.town, when the couple got to the UK with their children, the man's wife started lording over him because she was the one who got the visa.

She was said to have repeatedly said she would remove her husband from the visa because he is just a dependent.

Their disagreement at home continued until the woman eventually removed her husband from the visa, meaning he was going to be deported.

However, when they were travelling to the UK, they carried a young girl whom they lied was their child and she was included in the visa.

Her husband decided to report it to the UK Home Office, insisting that his wife lied by saying the girl was her child.

This led to the cancellation of the entire visa and the couple being deported to Nigeria.

According to @the.story.town, the couple even borrowed N20 million when they were relocating, and they have not settled the debt before their deportation.

The family reported themselves to the UK Home Office. Photo credit: Getty Images/jacoblund.

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple gets deported from the UK

@an_dyvibes said:

"The wife cooked, the husband served very well.. brotherhood is proud of him."

@jemotiz said:I

am still waiting to here a story where the husband is the main applicant in the UK that remove or wanted to remove the wife, can anyone help search?"

@Abdul Salam said:

Some men are unaware that their woman is bottling up some grudges against them until she has more power over them and let's it out. pretend to be completely broke sometimes and give her 1month of power over you. You'll see many things that have been hidden under your nose."

@El Jefe (Jethro) said:

"If am the man once I get to Nigeria I will leave her alone and start a new life too since she wan start new life alone for u.k."

@FARUQ said:

"Imagine removing your husband from your document because you’re the applicant. Not bf and gf oo but husband and wife this life no even try am rely on female."

Woman self-deports from America

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Mexican woman chose to leave the United States of America on her own after living there for nearly four decades.

Regina Higuera self-deported to Mexico, where she has reunited with her mother, but left her children in the US.

Regina has lived in the US for 36 years, and all her children are American citizens, but her work permit has expired.

Source: Legit.ng