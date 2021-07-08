Florence Otedola has once again taken to social media to coyly flaunt her white beau in new photo and video

The billionaire daughter popularly known as DJ Cuppy went on what appears to be a theatre date with her man at the Shakespeare Globe

DJ CUThis comes a few weeks after she took to her Instagram to open up about the kind of men she can date

Popular disk jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola who goes by DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media to share with fans how she spent her day.

The billionaire daughter shared photos from her time out. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Judging from her Instagram Stories, the pink-hair enthusiast had gone on what appears to be a theatre date with her mystery white boo.

She shared photos and a clip of their time at the Shakespeare Globe, one of which was a selfie in which she posed with her man, hiding his face using an emoji.

'My kind of man'

Cuppy who is yet to publicly declare that she is in a relationship, a few weeks ago, expressed the kind of men she would love to get with soon.

As opposed to her fashionista sister, Temi who is dating popular singer, Mr Eazi, Cuppy does not want any extra glamour from anyone in the industry as she seems to have developed something for nerds.

In a post she shared via her Instagram story channel, the singer who will jet off to Oxford university soon for her masters, revealed that she would love to date a geologist or botanist and put a nerd emoji beside it.

Granpa Otedola

DJ Cuppy's dogs Dudu and Funfun are having the fun of their lives as they recently shared a video on their Instagram page.

After a few months of being with DJ Cuppy, they have finally met their 'granddad' Femi Otedola.

In the video shared, Dudu and Funfun seemed excited as they were spotted jumping around. The dogs also looked friendly as they were seen following the family's butler despite meeting him for the first time.

