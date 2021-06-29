American rapper and songwriter, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar who is popularly known as Cardi B is set to become a mum for the second time and fans can't get over the good news.

Hours after surprising the world at the 2021 BET Awards by announcing her pregnancy during a performance alongside Migos, the WAP rapper shared some photos from what appeared to be her maternity shoot.

The rapper poses for a photo with her daughter. Photo credit: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B is known for her bold and daring sense of style and this time is no different. Although she kept things PG13 seeing as her daughter was in the shoot with her, the

In one of the photos which has melted many hearts, Cardi B dons a white Grecian-inspired gown, an impressive coordinating head wrap, a look which she accessorized with a stack of gold jewelry,

Kulture who adorably holds her hand against her mother's belly and looking up to her rocks a similar pint-sized ensemble.

Sharing the heart-melting photo, she wrote:

"I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny . But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will "

See post below:

Cardi B thinks about starting her own makeup line

Legit.ng previously reported that American rapper Cardi B is trying to start her own makeup line and she's already applied to secure the rights to the name Bardi Beauty.

Not only does Cardi B want to create makeup but she also wants to dabble in skincare, hair, and cosmetic products. Cardi B's company, Washpoppin Inc, has filed legal documents in an attempt to make this venture possible.

The rapper is ready to dive into the fabulous life like other celebrities such as Rihanna, for example, who has Fenty Beauty.

Source: Legit