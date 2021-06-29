- Cardi B took to social media with another bump photo but this time it included her baby girl Kulture and fans couldn’t deal with the cuteness

- Sharing a snap of her and Kulture, Cardi B expressed how happy she is that Kulture and the new baby will have the same age gap as her and her sister Hennessy

- Fans flooded the comment section of the post, gushing over the cuteness and telling Cardi B how pleased they are for her

Cardi B had fans all over the world down with a heavy case of the feels after sharing a snap of her and her two babies – one in and one out.

Taking to social media to show off the bump again, Cardi B shared the sweetest picture of her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus showing some love to her new sibling.

Cardi B got Kulture in on her maternity shoot and the pictures have given fans the feels. Image: @iamcardib.

The rapper feels grateful to be having another baby and loves that the new baby and Kulture are going to be three years apart, like her and her sister Hennessy Carolina.

Cardi B shares feels-evoking snap of her and her babies

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart... just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Fans react to Cardi B’s sweet post with Kulture and the bump

Mariahlynnboss:

"Just like you and Henny always have each other’s back."

Victoriamonet:

"AHHHH this is so beautiful!!"

Supa_cent:

"This is gorgeous Cardi. Omg!!"

mrjerometrammel:

"This is gorgeous!!"

Tttorrez:

"This pic is everything!!"

Cardi B works on starting her own makeup line

Legit.ng previously reported that American rapper Cardi B is trying to start her own makeup line and she's already applied to secure the rights to the name Bardi Beauty.

Not only does Cardi B want to create makeup but she also wants to dabble in skincare, hair and cosmetic products.

Cardi B's company, Washpoppin Inc, has filed legal documents in an attempt to make this venture possible. The rapper is ready to dive into the fabulous life like other celebrities such as Rihanna, who has Fenty Beauty.

Source: Legit