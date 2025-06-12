A Nigerian lady shared the breakdown of her expenses while relocating to the United Kingdom as an international student

She revealed the costs for tuition, medical tests, visa application, and flights, including international and domestic travel

The total amount for her relocation to the UK included school fees, visa application fees, medical tests, and an immigration health surcharge

A Nigerian lady opens up on how much she paid to relocate to the UK as an international student. Photo: @moonbymuna

Source: TikTok

In a post by @moonbymuna, the lady also shared how much she paid for her domestic and international flights while relocating to the UK as an international student.

Lady breaks down cost of relocation to UK

The lady stated that she applied for a standard visa and paid $646 (N992,000) for it.

She said:

“Estimate of how much I spent as an international student in the UK. Note: It can vary. Tuition Fees. School fees: £15,720. There’s scholarship too. Exchange rate used: N2000 per USD. There are still cheaper schools you can apply.

“Medical examination - TB test (QLife Family Clinic, Lagos) N91,472.08. There’s IOM and others. Visa application - Visa Fee (standard visa $646), Biometrics rescheduling fee: N70,000. Courier service (VFS): N53,820. This is optional.

“Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) Fee: $1,532. 28. Flights - International flight (Ethiopian Airlines, Layover in Instabul): N1,126,000. Domestic flight (Owerri to Abuja via United Airlines) N100,000. Don’t forget POF. You can apply to cheaper schools too. Hope I didn’t miss any.”

See her post below:

Reactions trail lady’s expenses for UK relocation

@ololade (mr.money) said:

"The issue is sometimes the school fees is rated due to type of course you want to choose."

@Favourite said:

"Is it the same bank statement you used for visa application that you used at the point of entry?"

@ImpeccableMr said:

"IHS fee on the UK website is £776 which should be $1050. Why is yours $1532?

@oneanother7 said:

"Please, what about accommodation? How much can I get it for inside London."

@academic.acewriter said:

"Balancing school and work can feel overwhelming-are your assignments piling up and becoming too much to handle? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back!"

@ololade (mr.money) said:

"If you have hnd and you want to chose a university. try aberystwyth university in Wales, they'll pick you once and their deposit is 5k pounds."

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK as an international student shares her total expenses. Photo: @moonbymuna

Source: TikTok

Source: Legit.ng