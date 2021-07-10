The All Progressives Congress has won over more members of the Peoples Democratic Party across the country

Senator Grace Bent who represented Adamawa South in the Senate between 2007 and 2011 has become the latest member of the APC

Bent on Saturday, July 10, explained she had enough of the opposition hence her reason to move on with the APC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Adamawa state - Defection continues to hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Senator Grace Bent joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state.

According to The Nation, Bent a prominent member of the opposition officially defected to the ruling party, saying she had had enough of the party after 21 years.

Senator Grace Bent has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo credit: Auwal D. Sankara

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker who represented Adamawa South between 2007 and 2011 under the PDP revealed she decided to move on with progressive people.

She was received into APC's fold at a reception on Saturday, July 10, in Yola by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani on behalf of Governor Mai Mala Buni, the APC caretaker chairman, Nigerian Tribune added.

The ceremony was attended by governors of Plateau, Kebbi, and Jigawa states.

Nnamani congratulated her for choosing a new political life in the APC and assured she would have the freedom and fair playing ground to pursue her political ambitions under the party.

Influential southeast PDP chieftains join APC

Earlier, top members of the PDP in Abia state on Friday, July 9, announced their defection to the APC.

Joining the defectors in the ruling party was a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Honourable Blessing Nwagba.

The former PDP stalwarts who made the decision on Friday are Arch Anagha Mba, Chief Silvanus Nwaji, Barr Chibuike Nwokeukwu (SAN).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerian governor predicts month when more APC, PDP defections will happen

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, on Tuesday, July 1, predicted that the APC by December will have lost many of its prominent members just as the PDP is presently losing governors and senators to its fold.

The governor, in a statement released by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, noted that politicians in the country are moving to places that favour their ambition in the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng