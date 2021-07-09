The Labour Party in Anambra state has become stronger as it receives new defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party

Chieftains of the PDP in Nnewi South local government area of the southeast state dumped the party ahead of the guber election

The new members were received by Obiora Agbasimalo, LP’s governorship candidate at Ezinifite, Nnewi

Anambra state - Massive defection has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra state as members joined the Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday, July 6.

The new defectors, according to a report by The Sun, were received at Ezinifite, Nnewi during the welcome ceremony by Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Obiora Agbasimalo.

Agbasimalo, while welcoming the new party members congratulated them for such bold steps, adding that LP is home to all.

Chief Alphonsus Ofoke, the chairman of the decampees said their decision to dump PDP is a result of the sterling attributes of LP's governorship candidate, ThisDay added.

According to him, Agbasimalo is a man who has a clear vision of how to move Anambra state forward.

Pressure mounts on Uche Secondus to resign

Earlier, a member of the House of Representatives from Taraba state, Rimamnde Shawulu urged the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, to resign following mass defection from the party to the APC.

Shawulu said this in a letter addressed to the chairman on Wednesday, July 7. He decried the rate at which the party was losing members to the ruling APC in recent times.

The lawmaker argued that the party is in a worse situation than when Adamu Muazu, former chairman of the party, was in charge.

Orbih speaks on gale of defections from PDP to APC

Meanwhile, Chief Dan Orbih said the defection of governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not stop PDP from winning the 2023 presidential election.

Orbih who is the current south-south national vice-chairman of the PDP made the comment in an interview with the Daily Trust newspaper.

He said the opposition party was poised for victory in the 2023 general elections, saying its fortunes remain very bright.

