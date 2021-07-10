Top members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia on Friday, July 9, announced their defection to the All Progress Congress (APC).

joining the defectors in the ruling party was a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Honourable Blessing Nwagba, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The former PDP stalwarts who made the decision on Friday are Arch Anagha Mba, Chief Silvanus Nwaji, Barr Chibuike Nwokeukwu (SAN).

The trio promised the APC that they will work hard to ensure its victory in the 2023 gubernatorial poll in Abia.

On his part, the state chairman of the party, Donatus Nwankpa, expressed immense gratitude to the defectors for agreeing to make contributions to the APC's future in Abia.

