Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has said that his fellow rappers envy his success and global recognition

The music star claimed that he’s the most featured Nigerian rapper internationally despite criticism

He challenged his critics to outsell him if they truly believe they’re better rappers

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has taken a swipe at his industry colleagues, accusing them of jealousy and hypocrisy.

The rapper, who recently released his second album, said the popular claim that he isn’t a “lyrical rapper” stems from pure envy, not fact.

Odumodu says Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck says his fellow rappers envy his success and global recognition.

According to him, he has achieved more international success than most of his peers, and that alone explains their resentment.

Speaking during an interview on the Toronto Ada’s Room podcast, Odumodublvck made it clear that he’s not moved by what he described as “industry noise.”

The “Declan Rice” hitmaker boldly stated that despite criticisms of his rap style, he has become the most featured Nigerian rapper by international artists, a feat many of his supposed critics can’t boast of.

He stated:

“In Nigeria, they say my rap is not good, but I’m the most featured rapper by international artists."

Odumodu explained that the envy deepened when fellow rappers realised that he sings his own hooks, makes hit songs, and books more shows than they do.

He added:

“I think it’s a thing of envy because I sing my hooks, my songs are hits, and I get more bookings than them."

The rapper said he isn’t bothered by the shade. Instead, he is focused on delivering for his fans and maintaining his pace in the industry.

He shared:

“The envy is deep, especially when they think they’re better. But we pay no mind to that. We just continue pushing for those that believe. It’s very unfortunate for the people on the other side because this thing is not going to stop soon."

The rapper, who has enjoyed collaborations with international acts and major Afrobeats stars, challenged his critics to prove their claims by outperforming him commercially.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Odumodu's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@obiorahchidubem181:

"I love listening to odumudo talk❤ they way he always gives thanks to God Almighty and spitting real world fact. I'm blessed"

@Proliving2:

"Good interview but Asari Dokubo is not from the middle belt at all. Man is straight from Niger Delta (south south). Nothing like middle belt in him, he just changed his name as he converted to Muslim."

@Bigdejiboy:

"I understand this a podcast but same time odumo doesn’t own this show just let her ask question"

Odumodu claims that he’s the most featured Nigerian rapper internationally despite criticism. Photo: @odumodublvck/IG.

