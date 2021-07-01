Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has said that the APC will soon go through the same mass defection the PDP is experiencing currently

The fiery southeast governor on Tuesday, July 1, stated that this will take place latest December 2021

Wike said the expected defections are part of the realignment in preparation for the 2021 general elections

For Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, defection is part of Nigeria's politics and electoral process.

In fact, Wike on Tuesday, July 1, predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC), by December, will have lost many of its prominent members just as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is presently losing governors and senators to its fold, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The Rivers governor said no one can make him leave the PDP (Photo: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON)

Source: Facebook

The governor, in a statement released by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, noted that politicians in the country are moving to places that favour their ambition in the 2023 general elections.

The Cable reported that Governor Wike dismissed claims that PDP governors are defecting to the ruling party because of intimidation of some sort.

He argued:

“People are defecting; More will defect. Defection is part of our electoral process. As you are defecting, people are coming in. There are those who are angry there (in APC), they’ll come (to PDP). You that are angry here (in PDP), you will go. That is the game."

Using his state as a case study, Wike added:

“If it is by provocation, if it is by intimidation, if it is by coercion, then Rivers state won’t have been in PDP. Because. If there is one state that has been intimidated, if there is one state that has been punished by the ruling party, it is Rivers state."

Defections: PDP Slams APC for Poaching Its State Governors

Meanwhile, the PDP on Tuesday, June 29 slammed the APC governors and the federal government for poaching PDP governors amid the growing insecurity in the country.

According to the party, instead of focusing on the current challenges of Nigeria, the APC was focused on politicking and wooing PDP governors.

The PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus made the comment while addressing journalists in Abuja after the defection of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle to the APC.

Source: Legit.ng