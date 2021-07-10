The ever-busy Oshodi paid host to two Nollywood celebrities, Yvonne Jegede and Zubby Michael

The duo of the Nollywood stars and a movie producer held a meeting with MC Oluomo on a project to be shot at Oshodi

Apparently, the two celebrities and socialite, MC Oluomo, were seeing one another for the first time and they were excited about it as they all shared their moments on social media

Two top Nollywood stars, Zubby Michael and Yvonne Jegede, were at the Oshodi office of the Lagos state Council Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

The road transport union leader said he was surprised by their visit.

Nollywood Stars Zubby Michael and Yvonne Jegede visit MC Oluomo in Oshodi. Photos: Yvonne Jegede

Sharing a video of the visit on his Instagram page, Oluomo wrote:

"I was totally surprised when Zubby Michael and Yvonne Jegede, the two famous and charismatic Nollywood actor and actress, film producer and S.A. Media to Anambra state governor paid me a courtesy visit at my residence."

He also noted that he had a meaningful discussion with them.

"I had a fruitful discussion with them and their team and I must confess that the visitation was full of fun."

Zubby Michael, Yvonne Jegede react to meeting MC Oluomo

Zubby Michael also shared his delight at meeting the famous road transport union leader on his Instagram page. Describing Oluomo he wrote: "Na MAN you be"

While Yvonne Jegede said the day he met MC was a successful day while appreciating him for the reception given to them.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nollywood stars paid a courtesy visit to Oluomo as they will be shooting a movie in the Oshodi neighbourhood for the period of two months and decided to inform the union leader about it. This was shared by the movie producer, Samuel Olatunji.

Davido visits MC Oluomo in Oshodi

Legit.ng previously reported that music star Davido and his DMW crew members were in Oshodi in September 2020 as they paid a courtesy visit to MC Oluomo.

The Omo Baba Olowo (OBO)'s visit caused a frenzy at the ever-busy Oshodi axis many residents of the area trooped to the road to see their music idol and superstar with his signature 30 Billion Gang entourage in their hood.

Source: Legit.ng