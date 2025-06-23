Legit.ng’s PR Manager, Felix Imoh, Shines as Moderator at AMTEC 2025 Influencer Panel

Felix Imoh, Public Relations Manager at Legit.ng, participated actively at AMTEC 2025 as he moderated one of the most anticipated sessions of the conference, an influencer marketing panel featuring some of Nigeria’s most recognizable digital personalities.

The second edition of the Africa Marketing Technology & E-commerce Conference (AMTEC) convened over 900 marketing professionals, founders, executives, and creators under the theme "Marketing in the New Economy: Data-Driven Success in Challenging Times."

Amidst high-level keynotes and strategic marketing conversations, the influencer panel anchored by Felix was a standout session, delivering practical insights on how brands can use influencer partnerships to build loyal audiences and unlock long-term value.

The panel featured popular personalities Chinonso Fidelis Egemba (Aproko Doctor), KieKie, and Tomike Adeoye, who shared stories and strategies from their brand collaborations. Felix Imoh, known for his sharp communication style and ability to distill complex ideas into relatable narratives, steered the conversation with clarity and depth.

Under his moderation, the discussion tackled major themes, including:

Why brands must stop treating influencers as digital billboards and start seeing them as real connectors.

The importance of authenticity and storytelling in influencer marketing.

Common mistakes brands make when working with creators.

How data should guide influencer selection and campaign evaluation.

L - R: Aproko Doctor, KieKie, Victor Ojeakhena, Felix Imoh, and Tomike Adeoye

Felix, drawing from his PR experience at one of Nigeria's leading digital newsrooms, emphasized the need for meaningful partnerships, saying, “Let’s understand that influencer marketing is not about just quick wins; it’s also about building trust and community through authentic storytelling.”

Felix’s moderation amplified the voices of the panelists and helped attendees, including brands, marketers, and creators, understand the evolving role of influencers in a data-driven economy.

His participation and carriage of the panel reinforce Legit.ng’s growing role in thought leadership within the marketing and media industry, particularly in shaping conversations around trust, community-building, and technology-enabled storytelling.

As influencer marketing continues to redefine consumer engagement across Africa, voices like Felix Imoh’s are helping brands navigate the space with more clarity and purpose.

